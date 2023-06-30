Montblanc MTB 03 are luxury brand's first TWS earbuds, but the design is familiar

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Luxury brand Montblanc has announced its first pair of true wireless earbuds.

The Montblanc MTB 03 in-ears have been designed with the classic Montblanc Meisterstück pen in mind, drawing inspiration from its materials and craftsmanship. That results in a pair of earbuds made from deep black, lightweight resin, each adorned with the company logo in white.

The earphone design also includes a chrome ring engraved with the Montblanc wordmark.

(Image credit: Montblanc)

The case is also black, but made from coated aluminium. It supports wireless charging and has a charge light, but is otherwise simple and elegant.

It can hold up to 12-hours of charge, with the buds themselves able to last up to 6-hours depending on whether you are using ANC or not. That gives a total of up to 18-hours of playtime.

Fast charging is available through USB-C, with 15-minutes on charge giving you 100-minutes of music. To charge the case fully takes 90-minutes.

In terms of the audio, the Montblanc MTB 03 headphones come with active noise cancellation and have been tuned by renowned sound engineer, Axel Grell. Formerly the chief headphones engineer of Sennheiser, Grell started his own company a couple of years ago, with the Grell Audio TWS 1 earbuds being recognised for their excellent audio performance. This stands the MTB 03 in great stead.

He has created the Montblanc Sound Signature especially for the brand's audience, which suggests we could see further audio products from Montblanc in future.

There is a 7mm Beryllium driver in each ear (frequency 20Hz to 20kHz) and they support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive tech for near lossless music streaming. Bluetooth 5.2 is on board for connectivity to an iPhone or Android device running the Montblanc Sound app.

(Image credit: Montblanc)

"Headphones have become such an essential part of our daily endeavours and digital routines, we wanted to create a high-performance solution that used premium materials to ensure a subtle yet elegant statement of quality, with a design that was uniquely Montblanc," said. the company's director of new technologies, Dr Felix Obschonka

"Just as everyone’s handwriting is different, so is everyone’s hearing, requiring the level of customisation that Montblanc Sound Signature can offer for an optimal experience."

The Montblanc MTB 03 true wireless earphones are available now, priced at £345.

As well as the new in-ears, the company has several years of experience in smartwatches, with the Montblanc Summit 3 being its latest, while its MB 01 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones continue to be part of its tech lineup.