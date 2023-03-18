Mid-range Android phones could be getting a huge camera upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The next generation of Qualcomm's Snapdragons for the best Android phones at more modest price points, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, doesn't just deliver a pretty impressive performance boost. It looks like it'll give your camera one too.

According to a new report by SamMobile (opens in new tab), the new chipset will deliver the same kind of performance as 2022's flagship Androids. The CPU is 50% faster than the first generation and the GPU is 200% faster. But that's not all. It also reportedly supports Samsung's 200MP camera sensors, and more RAM to power your next phone's photo processing.

More power for your phone's photography

The Gen 2 system has some serious camera power. It's the first 7-series chip that supports video recording at 4K resolution with frame rates up to 60fps. It's also capable of recording slo-mo at 240fps.

The Image Signal Processor in the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is a Qualcomm Specra Triple 18-bit chip, which is new to the 7 series. It's capable of processing images from three 32MP cameras simultaneously without any shutter lag, and it can take photos at up to 200MP. For video it can record 4K HDR at up to 60fps and slo-mo at up to 240fps.

There's better connectivity too. Qualcomm's model supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz for fast 5G across more networks and frequency bands, and there's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast and stable connections.

It's all very impressive, but when do we get to see it in the metal? That hasn't been confirmed yet, but the smart money is on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – if indeed there is such a thing, because reports have oscillated between saying the S23 FE is definitely happening and saying the S23 FE is definitely not happening. The latest swing is into the definitely happening camp, with reports predicting a launch towards the end of 2023.