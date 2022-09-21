Microsoft Surface laptops are getting an incredible speed upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rumours are flying over reported updates to the Microsoft Surface Pro and Microsoft Surface Laptop ranges.

German site WinFuture (opens in new tab) broke the news yesterday afternoon, including details of a processor upgrade and two new colour options.

Last week, notorious leaker WalkingCat (opens in new tab)tweeted that Microsoft will host an event on October 11th 2022, believed to be the official announcement for these models. This date has yet to be confirmed by Microsoft, but falls in line with historic releases from them.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 rumoured details

WinFuture suggests that the Surface Pro 9 will ship with Intel processors from the Alder Lake family. The base model is expected to use the Intel Core i5-1235U, while the more expensive models will sport an Intel Core i7-1255U.

In real terms, that should mean 22% more single-core performance for the base model and 12% more on the premium models, providing quicker execution for simple tasks.

Up to 1TB of SSD storage could be available depending on the model, while RAM appears to top out at 16GB.

The display looks set to remain, with last generation's fantastic PixelSense screen making another appearance.

In the biggest break from tradition, Microsoft looks set to unveil this model in two new colours. Forest and Sapphire are rumoured to join the line-up, alongside the Graphite and Platinum that have become mainstays of the Surface Pro line. No images have been released of these new colours yet.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 rumoured details

Details are much more scant for the Surface Laptop 5.

From what has been reported, the new model will sport the same Alder Lake processors as the Surface Pro 9. No details are confirmed over the RAM or the internal memory. WinFuture suggests that it will likely top out at 1TB again, with no confirmation of whether RAM will exceed 16GB on this model.

It is not yet clear whether the Surface Laptop 5 will gain the same new colours that the Surface Pro 9 is rumoured to.

