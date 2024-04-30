Meaco unveils new range of powerful fans, and they're quieter than ever before

QUICK SUMMARY Meaco has today launched the new MeacoFan Sefte range, including the MeacoFan Sefte 10” Table Air Circulator and the MeacoFan Sefte 10” Pedestal Air Circulator. Both models are a new and improved version of the original MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator.

Known for some of the best fans and best dehumidifiers on the marker, Meaco has today launched the new MeacoFan Sefte range. The first two models to be released are the MeacoFan Sefte 10” Table Air Circulator and the MeacoFan Sefte 10” Pedestal Air Circulator. Both models are a new and improved version of the original MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator.

Key features of the new fans include high-efficiency brushless motors, enabling the fan’s deep draw blades to propel more air per minute than before, at a sound level as low as 25dB. This means the new models are the most powerful, yet quietest and most energy efficient fans available from Meaco so far.

Just like Meaco's Arete dehumidifier range, the new Sefte models have a sleek and modern appearance. Their design has been carefully curated to not only look good, but also enhance the performance of the fans.

MeacoFan Sefte 10” Table Air Circulator

The MeacoFan Sefte Table Air Circulator is perfectly suited to a desk or side table, allowing it to cool its user down without taking up too much space. Its controls are easily reachable and its overall look is a lot sleeker and compact than the original MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator.

The MeacoFan Sefte 10” Table Air Circulator has an RRP of £119.99 and can be purchased from the Meaco website or other retailers, such as Amazon and John Lewis.

(Image credit: Meaco)

MeacoFan Sefte 10” Pedestal Air Circulator

The MeacoFan Sefte Pedestal Air Circulator's collar sections click together and are secured with a screw lock to extend the height of the fan to three different sizes. This versatility makes it ideal for use in the lounge, bedroom or office space, and takes up even less space when in storage.

It also provides even greater sleep enhancing functionality as it can be set at the desired height above the bed to direct the cooling breeze. The MeacoFan Sefte Pedestal's remote receiver is positioned at the top end, enabling use of the remote without having to sit up and point it at the base where it is located on the older 1056P model.

The MeacoFan Sefte 10” Table Air Circulator has an RRP of £179.99 and can be purchased from the Meaco website or Amazon.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Both fans feature a new oscillation motor, enabling 65° vertical and 120° horizontal movement. These combine to help reach every corner of the room, while new Air Beam Precision allows users to precisely position the airflow between narrow, medium and wide angles. These features can be effortlessly adjusted from a glow in the dark remote control, helping people to rest, relax and sleep at the touch of a button.

The highly popular Eco-Mode has also returned in these new models, allowing the fans to automatically adjust its speed depending on the room temperature. This helps preserve electricity when not needed.

