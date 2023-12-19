McLaren wants to make Grand Touring even faster with new GTS model

The McLaren GT has historically been the British marque’s stab at a Grand Tourer (hence the name). You know, those comfortable yet massively capable machines that are able to cross continents at pace while packed with Luis Vuitton luggage.

Well, McLaren's offering has always proved arguably the most extreme imagining of a GT ever and it’s new faster, lighter and generally more supercar-y GTS replacement only seems to stretch the term even further.

The visual differences take a magnifying glass to spot, but keen eyes will notice a lower front bumper, more pronounced air intakes and taller air scoops, which have been added to the rear fenders. If it wasn’t for the smattering of 'GTS' badges, we’d be hard pushed to tell the difference, too.

(Image credit: McLaren)

But these exterior updates aren't just for show, as they offer improved airflow into the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which is now more of a beast than ever.

According to McLaren, its engineers have managed to free up an additional 14bhp thanks to "increased crankshaft torque enabled by more aggressive combustion phasing and revised ignition timing". Noted.

This is no electric vehicle, that's for sure.

The extra oomph takes total power output to a mighty 626bhp at 7,500rpm, while 630Nm of torque helps propel the lighter GTS (it now tips the scales at 1,520kg, shedding 10kg over it predecessor) from rest to 62mph in 3.2 seconds and 0-124mph in just 8.9 seconds. Floor the accelerator and you can sail across continents at a max speed of 203mph - illegally, of course.

(Image credit: McLaren)

But has the McLaren GTS suddenly gone mad in the practicality stakes? Well, no. Not much has changed there. Customers still get the same 10.25-inch digital instrument display, as well as a diminutive 7-inch screen taking care of infotainment duties.

A premium 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system provides the soundtrack (if you get bored of the engine note, that is) and McLaren has seen fit to offer a Performance trim, which sees seats upholstered in Softgrain Aniline leather and Alcantara.

Luggage space remains the same, with a 420-litre cubby hole crammed behind the passenger seat, beneath the rather lovely glass tailgate, as well as a very generous 150 litres within the nose of the car - or the "Frunk" if you really must use that term.

That should be just about enough for a weekend bag but hey, you’re driving a McLaren GTS. If you need more clothes, you just buy them, right?