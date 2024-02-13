Mark Wahlberg comedy leaves Netflix as spin-off series begins on streaming rival

You might need to set your alarm for the 5am club to catch this Mark "Marky Mark" Wahlberg classic comedy, which is set to leave Netflix imminently – at the end of 15 February – just as a Seth MacFarlane-directed new mini-series commences on streaming service rival Peacock. Maybe it'll be your ideal Valentine's Day 2024 movie, instead of one of these 5 classic rom-coms.

The movie in question is the original Ted, released in 2012, as the Family Guy creator's directorial debut. It was divisive then for its depiction of a foul-mouthed talking teddy bear and, well, it's just as divisive today – with love-it-or-hate-it scores settling its Rotten Tomatoes audience rating at 73%. Still, better than the sequel, which bombed at a mere 45% critics rating on the same site. Ouch.

Almost a decade on it was a surprise that Ted was to return as a mini-series. But you won't be able to watch it on Netflix, as this new seven-part show is available on Peacock instead – not exactly one of the best streaming service front-runners – rather than another rival such as Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ (could you really imagine Ted at the latter, though?).

And while Seth MacFarlane returns to direct and star as the eponymous Ted, its Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis on-screen stars from the movies are no longer part of the package. But that's not left people too sore: indeed, Ted the series already has a super-high 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, seeing its popularity sail past its movie predecessors.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Now, while a talking teddy bear might sound cute, Ted is no such creature: the original movie netted an R-rating in the USA (a BBFC 15 in the UK, how tolerant a nation we are!) for its use of foul language, drug use and sexually suggestive scenes. It certainly is not one for the kids, just because there's some animation on screen. Although 'animated' is quite the apt descriptor for this particular bear.

There's not much risk of the original Ted movie propelling itself to the top of Netflix's movie charts at this stage in the game – that's been reserved for the likes of Sonic and Despicable Me's Gru of late (there's a fourth movie coming, too) – but if you're up for throwaway comedy with a dash of romance then Wahlberg's divisive classic could be worth it for the laughs. Time is limited though as, to remind you, Ted departs Netflix after 15 February.