Despicable Me 4 trailer has fans saying the same – but when will it stream online?

Despicable Me 4 screengrab
A major new trailer for Despicable Me 4 dropped at the beginning of this week, which is due in cinemas this summer (from 3 July in the US; 12 July in the UK), and it's already lit the internet on fire with fans looking forward to the forthcoming chapter in Gru and co's hilarious animated family-friendly movie series. 

You don't need to dig around for too long to see that many fans are saying the same things: a Reddit thread has many already predicting that this will be "a billion-dollar movie" earner; but other fans are perplexed that Gru has a new baby and yet, somehow, the girls don't appear to have aged one bit. Time has a funny way sometimes, eh?

But speaking of time, other fans are already asking the question: when will Despicable Me 4 be coming to streaming services to watch online? Right now there's no specific date set, but if Universal's previous deal remains then American audiences will see the movie come to Peacock for the first four months of the paid-TV window, followed by Netflix for the following 10, then returning to Peacock for a further 4 months.

Audiences in the UK will likely get a different deal though: previous Despicable Me movies have served their time on Netflix, too, but the original movie and its first sequel are currently available on NOW for streaming. You might expect it to live on more of the best streaming services for longer, but this money-maker appears only in time-limited windows – and Despicable Me 4 will likely be the very same.

Despicable Me 4 screengrab
Despicable Me 4 brings back various favourites, as you can see from the gallery and trailer embedded up page, with Steve Carrell playing Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy, Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom, and now both Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara join the voice cast as this movie's bad-guys. All excellent choices that ought to keep the goofy comedy on point.

We'll have to wait and see if fans' box-office predictions come true, though, as following on from Super Mario Bros. Movie netting over $1.3bn since its mid-2023 launch, signs are strong for family-friendly animations. And with production company Illumination behind Despicable Me 4, we're no doubt in good hands. Here's hoping it's a trailblazer in cinemas – even if we have to wait longer for that as-yet-unknown streaming date later in 2024...

