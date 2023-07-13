MacBook Air M1 falls to lowest-ever price – but it won’t last for long!

When it comes to the best MacBooks, the one that I still stand by isn't actually the newest or the most powerful – it's the stalwart M1 model from 2020 that's still on sale, still super-powerful, and definitely the best new MacBook deal you'll find right now. 

Following on from the Amazon Prime Day two-day sale, which took place from the 11 to 12 July this year, I spotted that there's still this bargain 25% off a brand-new M1 model, which takes it down to the lowest-ever price that it's been available (as I've verified with price-tracker site CamelCamelCamel). Brand new and in any of the three Silver, Gold or Space Gray finishes that you choose.

What do you lose in looking at the older MacBook model? Well, the bezel is a bit chunkier, but there's no screen notch like the 2022 model, and while M1 isn't technically as powerful as M2, in a fanless MacBook Air format both are throttled to avoid overheating anyway – you'd need to pay a lot more for the MacBook Pro 16-inch to get some extra power. I prefer the silence of being fan-free though, which is fine for day-to-day work. 

On the flip side, but of course, you not only save $250 from the M1's usual price, it's a further $199 lower than the M2 model's cost anyway. So you're cutting a significant $449 in buying the M1 rather than the M2. If cash is tight and you're happy with the old design, just as I am, then that's a significant difference and why I think this is a great deal to be had. I doubt it'll last long, however, as Amazon has been pushing this deal throughout its sale.

