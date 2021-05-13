M1 iPad Pro is faster than an i9 16-inch MacBook Pro, new tests show

At its launch, Apple told us that the new fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M1, 2021) was fast but the latest benchmark scores show just how fast. Over five tests, the new iPad Pro was more than 50% faster than the fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. In fact, its scores are so fast that it even beats a top-spec 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i9 processor.

According to MacRumors, the tests logged on Geekbench show an average single core score of 1,718 and a multi-core score of 7,284 (1,712 and 7,207, if you average all nine scores). Comparing this to the fourth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro scores of 1,121 and 4,656, the M1 model comes in at 53% and 56% faster for single and multi-core respectively.

Apple’s release does state that the M1 model offers a 50% faster CPU performance, so the numbers should be no surprise. What is impressive though is when you put it against Apple’s fastest Intel MacBook Pro, which has average scores of 1,091 single and 6,845 multi-core. In multi-core alone, that makes it 6% faster.

Graphics also gets an impressive boost. Scores from the new iPad Pro M1 come in around 71% faster than the fourth generation using Geekbench’s Metal API. That’s considerably better than the 40% Apple promised.

Right now, this seems a lot of power for an iPad and with the current crop of apps and OS, the new processor isn’t fulfilling its potential. This, however, could change with the upcoming iPadOS 15 and hopefully some more extensive video editing tools.