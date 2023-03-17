Lush invented the bath bomb – and now it's made the Bath Bot

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cosmetic company Lush's co-founder, Mo Constantine, invented the iconic bath bomb way back in 1989 – and she did it in a garden shed. These days she's still inventing, but the firm she co-founded is getting into smart devices as well as the smelly stuff that made its name and its premises are a bit more luxurious.

Lush's latest idea isn't a bath bomb. It's a bath bot. And it promises to reinvent the way you bathe.

(Image credit: Lush)

What on earth is a Bath Bot?

According to Lush, it's "a beautiful piece of design, identical in size and shape to Lush’s iconic bath bomb". But instead of fizzing away and making you feel like you're in some kind of enormous Sundae, the Bath Bot is a floating speaker with 180-degree sound and its own light show.

Lush reckons you'll be "mesmerised by the bubbling audio waterdance of tiny bubbles as they fizz across the floating speaker", and you can choose from a selection of lighting schemes including digital lavender, iced out pink, luscious red, emerald green, tranquil blue, sundial and verdigris. Is it just me or does that sound like Lush got bored coming up with wild names for colours about halfway through?

It doesn't sound like the Bath Bot is designed to play your Spotify or Apple Music playlists. Lush says it has "collaborated with global music platform Majestic Casual to curate hand-picked & carefully selected sounds to take you on a journey starting from deep within. This collection of tracks is a blend of gentle melodies, rejuvenating rhythms, and ethereal vocals that will transport you to a place – your own place – of inner peace and balance." I hope that collection is better than the one my local salon plays during treatments: rather than making me feel mellow it usually makes me feel murderous.

The Bath Bot comes in two colours, black and white. But if you want one, you'll need to be patient: it won't actually ship until just before Christmas 2023, and so far the price is a mystery. You can join the waiting list via the Lush app now.