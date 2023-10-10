Looking for a Dyson Airwrap in the Prime Day sale? These are the alternatives I'd recommend

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you didn't know already, Amazon Prime Day is taking place all of today and tomorrow. The deals have been incredible so far, and if you're looking for a new hair dryer, hair curlers or hair straighteners, then you're in luck. There's loads!

However, if a Dyson Airwrap was something you wanted to purchase this time around, you may have found yourself a little disappointed. Like you, we've noticed that there are absolutely no Dyson deals this time around. Whilst there are some great Shark vacuum cleaners on offer, a brand known for producing some fantastic Dyson alternatives, that is literally about it.

Whilst I was also disappointed at first, this gave me an idea. After a quick browse, I found many Dyson Airwrap alternatives that are on sale today, so it would be rude not to share them with you! Yes, it's a well-known fact that the Dyson Airwrap is worth the (extortionate) £479.99. However, there are also many alternatives that do exactly the same thing but are hundreds of pounds cheaper!

I've rounded up some of the best. Why don't you have a look:

PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 4 in 1 MaxAIR Styler

The PARWIN PRO BEAUTY MaxAIR Styler is a multifunctional hair brush set that can perfectly meet your multiple styling needs. It can be used as a hairdryer, hair curler, hair dryer brush, round hair brush, blow dry hair brush, and straightening brush. Sounds familiar right?

Its intelligent heat control feature measures the heat of the airflow up to 100 times per second and ensures even temperature and air distribution for even drying, so you don't have to worry about extreme heat damage.

Like the Dyson Airwrap, a powerful stream of air flows out of the the MaxAIR Styler hair curler attachment and continuously forms an airflow around the curler, ensuring hair automatically sticks to the surface. It then creates voluminous, smooth, and natural curls without extreme heating.

Multiple functions are combined in one excellent, practical styling set, so you can achieve various beautiful hairstyles efficiently and save time. It's also £350 cheaper than the Dyson Airwrap - what more could you want?

PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 4 in 1 MaxAIR Styler: was £179.99 , now £127.99 at Amazon (save £52)

Save 20% with the PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 4 in 1 MaxAIR Styler. Available in grey, blue and baby pink!

WeChip 5 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Air Styler

The WeChip 5 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Air Styler is probably as close as it gets to finding a Dyson Airwrap alternative. Its 110,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor with a speed of up to 20 m/s, dries your hair within 10 minutes. Compared to traditional hair dryers, the WeChip Hair Dryer's intelligent thermal control measures the heat of the airflow every second up to 100 times for an even temperature that dries quickly without heat damage.

The WeChip Hairdryer Brush is a multifunctional styling set that can perfectly meet various hairstyling needs. It can be used as a blow-dryer, curling iron, volumising brush, bang brush and straightening brush.

Despite also looking very similar to the Airwrap, it also comes with a beautiful storage box - perfect for a gift!

WeChip 5 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Air Styler: was £199.99 , now £159.99 at Amazon (save £40)

WeChip 5 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Air Styler is very similar to the Airwrap in a lot of ways, all except price. It's too good not to miss!

Lanboo 3 in 1 Hot Air Brush with Adjustable Temperature

The Lanboo 3 in 1 is a professional 3 in 1 hair dryer brush that combines the features of a hair dryer, styler, straightener and curling iron, allowing you to easily achieve an outstanding salon blow dry in no time at all. It helps to lock in moisture, nourish damaged hair and reduce frizz and static, making hair smoother and shinier. 360°airflow vents distribute the heat evenly, penetrating the hair quickly and drying from the inside out.

Its 3 heat/speed settings provide great results on different hair types. The 1000W powerful motor provides the right heat and can efficiently dry wet hair without causing any damage. The Cool Tip is aptly designed to meet temperature requirements for comfortable styling and can help to keep that blow dry volume.

Lanboo 3 in 1 Hot Air Brush with Adjustable Temperature: was £22.99 , now £19.49 at Amazon (save £3)

Whilst a LOT cheaper than a Dyson Airwrap, the Lanboo 3 in 1 is great for those on a budget. It comes in a black/pink design and has 3 heat/speed settings.

BaByliss Air Styler 1000

The BaByliss Air Style 1000 is a powerful 1000W hot air styler which includes 4 styling attachments to dry, smooth, shape and curl. The drying nozzle removes moisture pre-styling, the large 50mm volumising thermal brush adds fullness, body and shape, the conical curling attachment effortlessly creates soft curls and waves and the full size blow-dry paddle brush controls and smooths the hair for a sleek, shiny finish.

The smoothing ionic system releases frizz-controlling ions for a high-shine finish, whichever attachment you choose.

It comes with 1 x Hot Air Styler handle, 1 x 50mm volumising brush, 1 x Blow-dry brush, 1 x Conical curling attachment, 1 x Drying nozzle, 1 x Heat glove and an Instruction Booklet.

Unlike the Dyson Airwrap, the BaByliss Air Style 1000 doesn't auto-rotate. However, for £441 cheaper, you can't really go wrong can you?

BaByliss Air Styler 1000: was £75.00 , now £38.99 at Amazon (save £37)

This BaByliss Air Styler 1000 is nearly half price for Amazon Prime Day. Available in a grey/cooper duo colour!

Revamp Progloss Pro Define Perfect Blow Dry Volume & Shine Air Styler

Give your hair an extra boost of volume whilst also drying your hair with the Revamp Progloss Pro Define Perfect Blow Dry Volume Air Styler. This time-saving styling tool will dry, detangle, and smooth your hair in just one pass.

Designed with an oval barrel suited to style short and medium hair lengths, whilst adding enhanced definition for longer hair lengths. The rounded edges add volume at the root, whilst the bristles glide through the hair to help you create a salon-quality blow-dry at home. Like the Airwrap, you can also use the styler as a traditional brush to glide through the hair for a smooth finish

Choose from 3 adjustable Heat/Speed Settings, including a Cool option to set your hairstyles in place. The lightweight design, combined with the rotating cool tip and 3m salon swivel cable allow for comfortable styling, with additional flexibility.

It's also infused with Progloss super smooth oils for an additional boost of shine. The Airwrap doesn't have that!

£435 cheaper as well? Yes please!

Revamp Progloss Pro Define Perfect Blow Dry Volume & Shine Air Styler: was £59.99 , now £44.99 at Amazon (save £15)

Save 25% on the Revamp Progloss Pro Define Perfect Blow Dry Volume & Shine Air Styler. Its 58 X 37mm barrel makes it perfect for short - medium hair.

Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser

If you’re on a budget, this Revlon air styler is the most affordable in this list. However, it’s not a full Dyson Airwrap alternative, as it only comes with a non-removable barrel brush attachment rather than a curling tong and paddle brush too. It's also rather heavier at 850g!

However, its ionic technology gives you the power to create a salon finish with less frizz and shiny, healthy-looking hair. It also has three, rather than two, temperature settings. This means if you have fine or damaged hair, there is more range to finding a heat setting that suits your hair the best.

Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser: was £62.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon (save £33)

The Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser is half price for Amazon Prime Day! Grab one whilst you can now!

