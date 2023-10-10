Forget Dyson! These Shark vacuum cleaners are up to 40% off in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's probably a few different reasons why you may have clicked on this article. Either you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, and you've heard some promising things about Shark. You may have even been considering investing in a Dyson but can't quite bring yourself to spend £500 on a vacuum cleaner. You might have just realised it's Amazon Prime Day and you're wondering what all the fuss is. Well, whatever it may be, you're in for a treat...

There's no doubt that Shark is an excellent brand when it comes to home cleaning. Known for its top-quality models and affordable pricing, it's also no surprise that Shark hold top spots in our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide and best handheld vacuum cleaner guide. That is why it's so exciting that some of the brand's best-selling vacuum cleaners have been discounted by up to 40%, making it the perfect time for you to buy one.

Included in the sale are some of Shark's top cordless, handheld and upright vacuum cleaners, meaning there's an option for everyone. We're not sure how long the discounts will last, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out and add anymore that pop up over the next two days.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum (Single Battery) IZ400UKT: was £429.99 , now £279.99 at Amazon (save £150)

The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro (Single Battery) is Shark’s best ever hair pick-up cordless vac. It removes long, short and pet hair from the brush-roll and its Clean Sense IQ delivers up to 50% more dirt pick-up. With up to 60 minutes of run-time and its removable battery pack, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro is perfect for carpets and hard floors. It also comes with a Pet Hair Removal Tool – perfect for homes with animals. Check price: Shark £329.99

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum (Double Battery) IZ420UKT: was £499.99 , now £329 at Amazon (save £170)

The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro (Double Battery) is a new and improved model of the single battery option, offering users up to 120 minutes run-time and the ease of removable batteries. Its DuoClean floorhead glides from carpets to hard floors, with 2 motorised brush-rolls in 1 floorhead. It also comes with a 12" Crevice & Multi-Surface Tools, Anti Allergen Brush and Tool Bag. Check price: Shark £499.99

Shark Stratos Corded Stick Pet Pro Model HZ3000UKT: was £249.99 , now £179.99 at Amazon (save £70)

The Shark Stratos Corded Stick Pet Pro Model is a slim and agile option that will allow you to clean anywhere around your home. Its flexible wand bends to clean under furniture and folds for compact storage, and its Anti-Odour Technology protects against bad odours inside the vacuum, including dog smells. Included is an extra-long 10m power cord and Pet Hair Removal Tool. Check price: Shark £249.99

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum [Single Battery] IZ300UKT: was £379.99 , now £229.99 at Amazon (save £150)

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum (Single Battery) has a 60-minute run-time with 1 removable, rechargeable battery. As with the other models, it included a Pet Tool and Anti hair wrap comb which untangles hair from the brush roll. Its powerful suction works well on both carpet and hard floors. Check price: Shark £379.99

Shark Classic Handheld Pet Vacuum CH950UKT: was £79.99 , now £49.99 at Amazon (save £30)

The Shark Classic Handheld Pet Vacuum is the UK’s best-selling cordless handheld vacuum cleaner. It includes a Pet Tool and 3 handy accessories, designed for fast, easy cleaning. Check price: Shark £79.99

Shark Classic Upright Pet Vacuum NV602UKT: was £229.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon (save £90)

The Shark Classic Upright Pet Vacuum has 2 floor modes for carpets and hard floors and a detachable main unit to comfortably clean stairs, up high and more. Its 3 cleaning attachments, including a Pet Tool, and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal captures 99.9% of dust and allergens. Check price: Shark £229.99

