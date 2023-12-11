Loewe multi.room amp adds Sonos-like skills to any audio device

Loewe has announced an amplifier that can add multi-room connectivity to home cinema systems and speakers, no matter whether they have their own Wi-Fi capabilities or not.

That's because the Loewe multi.room amp comes with its own home network connectivity and supports a wide range of multiroom and wireless standards, including Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Google Cast and DTS Play-Fi. It also works with the brand's own Wireless Digital Audiolink to integrate with a multichannel home cinema setup.

The device is stereo, delivering up to 1,200 watts of power to analogue speakers or systems, and from a number of sources – such as turntables, CD players and other connected kit.

There's a HDMI-ARC port too, with HDMI-CEC support, so you can connect it to a TV, for example, to boost the set's sound through external speakers no matter how old they are.

Analogue speakers can be connected via gold-plated banana plugs, while active speakers can be added via an RCA preamp output. A separate RCA jack can be used for an active subwoofer.

The Loewe multi.room amp also comes with Bluetooth support, so you can use it to play music streamed wirelessly from a smartphone.

It will be available from numerous retailers this month, priced at £999 / €999.

(Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe also recently revealed that its Iconic TV range is now available with a myriad of customisation options. That means the 55- and 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV models can be spec'ed to include different stand colours and finishes.

There are three exclusive Syno-Stone finishes, in midnight marble, diamond dust, and ivory sand.

In addition, three acoustic fabric colourways are available for the integrated soundbar. You can choose between graphite grey, black or bronze to suit your living space.

And finally, there are different side inlays on offer, which can come in multiple colours, materials and finishes. Customers choose between the options when purchasing their TV – a bit like when buying a car.

The Loewe Iconic TV collection is priced at £6,999 for the 55-inch model, £7,999 for the 75-inch OLED.