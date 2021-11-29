The best Dyson Cyber Monday deals LIVE: vacuums, fans & hair tools

Cyber Monday is officially here! As experts in all things deals, T3 have been reporting on the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to find our readers the best discounts available.
Dyson are one of the most in demand brands this year. Everyone is looking for top deals on Dyson products, including vacuum cleaners, lights, fans and hair tools. To help you find the best prices imaginable, here's the latest news and discounts on Dyson this Cyber Monday.
For more Cyber Monday sales, check out our best Cyber Monday deals page for a list of all the hottest deals, organized by category and retailers.
Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals US
- Amazon: browse a full range of Dyson products at Amazon
- Bed Bath & Beyond: save up to $100 at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy: visit the Dyson store at Best Buy for top deals
- Costco: save up to $100 and more on Dyson
- Dyson: save up to $120 on select Dyson technology
- Newegg: save $100 on Dyson
- Nordstrom: save $100 on a selection of Dyson products
- QVC: save up to 30% on Dyson products
- Target: get up to 35% off floorcare from Dyson
- Walmart: top Cyber Monday deals on Dyson from Walmart
Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals UK
- Amazon: get top deals on Dyson at Amazon
- AO.com: find a full selection of Dyson products at AO.com
- Argos: save big on Dyson in the Argos Cyber Monday sale
- Currys: save up to £160 on Dyson vacuum cleaners
- Dyson: shop special editions of leading Dyson products
- eBay: get up to 50% off on new and refurbished Dyson
- Electricshop: great deals on Dyson from electricshop.com
- John Lewis: shop the Dyson store on John Lewis
- QVC: shop cheap Dyson deals at QVC
- Very: save up to £150 on Dyson vacuums
Save $200 on the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale!
Originally priced at $499.99, you can now get the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner at just $299.99 from Best Buy.
It might not be the most recent or advanced model, but the Dyson Ball is versatile and can get into hard-to-reach areas with its Ball technology and clever cleaner head. Plus it's almost half price at Best Buy today.
Let's take a little detour from hair tools and venture over to another big seller from Dyson... vacuum cleaners.
There are SO MANY vacuum cleaner deals currently on in the Cyber Monday sales, both from the UK and US retailers. If you're in need of a new vacuum cleaner, you definitely need to take a look at sales on Dyson floorcare technology.
Below are the top deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners from both UK and US sites.
BEST DYSON VACUUM CLEANER DEALS IN THE US CYBER MONDAY SALES
- Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $799.99, now $699.99 at Best Buy
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $399.99, now $349.99 at Target
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $499.99, now $349.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $549.99, now $499.99 at Newegg
- Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Plus Cordfree Vacuum with 9 tools: was $729, now $599.99 at QVC
BEST DYSON VACUUM CLEANER DEALS IN THE UK CYBER MONDAY SALES
- Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £599, now £439 at Currys
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £349, now £299 at AO.com
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £449.99, now £299.99 at Argos
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: was £349, now £299 at John Lewis
- Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: was £249, now £199 at Very
Planning on really splashing out on gifts this Christmas? If you are, take a look at the special edition haircare products from the Dyson Cyber Monday sale.
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a special gift edition which comes with the hair dryer, five styling attachments and the Prussian blue and copper brush set in a stylish Dyson presentation case. This special edition set is just $429.99 at Dyson.
The Dyson Corrale Straightener is also part of a special gift edition set, priced at $499.99. In the box, you get the straighteners, detangling comb, paddle brush, charging dock and charging cable, plus a heat resistant travel pouch. This set also comes in a presentation case for extra wow-factor.
Finally the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Fuchsia/Iron comes with three complimentary gifts when you purchase it for $399.99. These hair tools might be a little pricey but they're truly worth every penny and will last a lifetime. They're the perfect gift for yourself or for someone you really care about.
The Dyson US website is full of incredible Cyber Monday deals site wide, including hair care, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and lighting.
The Dyson Cyber Monday sale can save you up to $120 on select Dyson technology. Below we've highlighted the best deals on offer from the Dyson site.
- Dyson V8 Animal: was $399.99, now $349.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Outsize: was $799.99, now $699.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: was $549.99, now $499.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Pure Humidify+ Cool PH01: was $819.99, now $699.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan: was $399.99, now $299.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Lightcycle Desk: was $599.99, now $499.99 at Dyson
Don't forget: You can also save hundreds of dollars on refurbished machines in the Dyson Outlet.
The Dyson Airwrap is notoriously hard to get your hands on. But you'll be happy to know that we've found an Airwrap deal on the Dyson website!
Another refurbished model, the Dyson Airwrap is available on the Dyson website at just £399.99.
With barrels to curl and wave your hair, plus brushes to smooth and add volume, the Dyson Airwrap is the haircare sensation of the decade. It's almost impossible to get a discount on this hair tool so if you want the Dyson Airwrap, consider getting a refurbished model this Cyber Monday.
Kicking off the Dyson deals is eBay. The eBay Cyber Monday sale has up to 50% off on new and refurbished products, including the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of eBay’s biggest offers in their Cyber Monday deals. Usually selling for £299.99 when bought new, this refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is just £189.99, saving you £110.
The hairdryer has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer, so it's in a pristine like-new condition. It also comes with a 1-year warranty and guarantee from eBay so you can be reassured that this product is high quality.
The Cyber Monday sales are here! Today I'm keeping an eye on deals from leading household appliance manufacturer: Dyson.
Dyson can be a little tricky when it comes to deals, and this is because everyone is so obsessed with getting their hands on Dyson products. From cordless vacuum cleaners to the coveted Dyson AirWrap, Dyson have it all and there are already quite a few amazing discounts on Dyson this Cyber Monday.
Today, I'll be updating you on the latest Dyson Cyber Monday deals that you can take advantage of right now. I'll be covering both the US and UK but if you're US based, you'll most likely see the biggest discounts.
If you're a Dyson fanatic, keep reading and happy shopping!