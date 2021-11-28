PS5 restock live: the latest drops and deals for Cyber Monday

Mat Gallagher

The PS5 is still the prize to win this Cyber Monday, as stock continues to run short. Each stock release becomes a frenzy of clicks trying to enter the queue to pay full price for this next-gen console.

While we've seen a few releases this week to tie in with Black Friday, we suspect that Cyber Monday will be the big one. As this day is traditionally about deals on all things tech, most retailers are going to want traffic to their sites and what better way than to add some PlayStation consoles into the mix.