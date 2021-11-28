PS5 restock live: the latest drops and deals for Cyber Monday

Mat Gallagher
The PS5 is still the prize to win this Cyber Monday, as stock continues to run short. Each stock release becomes a frenzy of clicks trying to enter the queue to pay full price for this next-gen console.
While we've seen a few releases this week to tie in with Black Friday, we suspect that Cyber Monday will be the big one. As this day is traditionally about deals on all things tech, most retailers are going to want traffic to their sites and what better way than to add some PlayStation consoles into the mix.
Mat Gallagher
To keep up with what is likely to be a busy sales day, this blog is updating live (so you don't need to refresh). We will be adding in the releases as they happen in the UK and US to make sure you have the best chance of buying either the disc or digital edition.
So, without further ado, let's get to it...
Where to buy a PS5 in the US
- PS5 consoles at GameStop
- PS5 consoles at Walmart
- PS5 consoles at Best Buy
- PS5 consoles at PlayStation Direct
- PS5 consoles at Amazon
- PS5 consoles at Target
- PS5 consoles at Costco
- PS5 consoles at Meijer
Where to buy a PS5 in the UK
- PS5 consoles at ShopTo
- PS5 consoles at Game
- PS5 consoles at EE
- PS5 consoles at PlayStation Direct
- PS5 consoles at Amazon
- PS5 consoles at Studio
- PS5 consoles at BT Store
- PS5 consoles at Box
- PS5 consoles at Argos
- PS5 consoles at John Lewis
- PS5 consoles at Currys
- PS5 consoles at Littlewoods
- PS5 consoles at Very
- PS5 consoles at AO
- PS5 consoles at Asda
- PS5 consoles at Smyths Toys
Mat Gallagher
Let's take a look at some deals on PS5 games right now. Best Buy has some big discounts on PS5 games for Cyber Monday with up to $40 off some titles.
The 2022 edition of Madden NFL is down to $39.99 right now, that's a $30 saving on the list price. And for all you soccer fans (football, as I'd call it), you can also pick up FIFA 22 standard edition for $39.99. For any real sports fan, you should probably pick up both at these prices.
PS5 games at Walmart: Up to $40 off titles
Madden NFL 22 for PS5: was $69.99, now $39.99
FIFA 22 standard edition: was $69.99, now $39.99
Mat Gallagher
Back in the US, Target is expected to deliver some PS5 stock for Cyber Monday this week. We've seen a few drops from Target over the last couple of weeks but word is that we will see more tomorrow morning. Target normally releases stock in the early morning – between 6am and 9am ET, so you'll need to be up early to stand a chance.
Once it drops we'll post it here. In the meantime, keep an eye on the Target PS5 page, just in case.
Target PS5: expected 11.29 between 6am and 9am ET
Mat Gallagher
Looking a bit further forward over in the UK, GAME has confirmed a new restock date.
The next release from them will now be December 12th – so still in plenty of time for those Christmas presents. There's also a rumor that we could see stock on November 30th, between 9am and 11.30am, according to PS5 Stock UK.
Keep a check on GAME PS5 stock on its dedicated PS5 page
Mat Gallagher
If you're getting a PS5 you'll need to make sure your TV is up to the challenge. While it will work with any set with an HDMI, to really get to see the PS5 in all its glory you need a TV with HDMI 2.1 inputs, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR.
Luckily there are some great TVs in the Cyber Monday sales that have you covered.
Right now you can save $200 on this Sony 55-inch X90J 4K TV. Being a Sony TV, it claims to be 'Perfect for PlayStation', which means it's not just a fantastic 4K TV for movies (which it is, thanks to Dolby Vision and Sony's new Bravia XR processing), but is geared up for gaming, including HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support.
Sony 55-in X90J 4K TV: was £1199, now £999 at Best Buy
Mat Gallagher
PlayStation Direct has also been a reliable source of restocks over the past few months and I'd be surprised if we don't see something from them in the next 24 hours.
PlayStation Direct sends out invites to its restocks and to get on the list you need to register your interest on the website. Before the event, you will be sent an email with a link to the sale. Some users have shared this link code but it only seems to work once – which means if you share your code, you may be denied the sale.
PlayStation Direct: register for the next restock here
Mat Gallagher
Welcome all to our PS5 restock live blog. We'll be with you through the next 48 hours or so, delivering all the info you need to find the elusive PlayStation 5 console of your dreams. We'll also be sharing some great deals on PS5 games and accessories to complete your setup. So even if you have managed to snag yourself a console, there will be things for you here.
Remember, this page will be updated live, so keep this bookmarked, or even better, keep the tab open. It will update automatically so you don't need to refresh but when those sales drop you will need to be quick.
Right then, let's not hang about...
The first deal to talk about is tomorrow's big PS5 drop at Walmart. As part of its Cyber Monday deals here in the US, Walmart has confirmed that it will have PS5 consoles at 12pm ET on November 29.
You will need a Walmart+ subscription to buy the deal though, so make sure you sign up in advance. Walmart+ costs just $12.95 a month or $98 for the year, so it's worth it just for this.