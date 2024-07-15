LG's massive 65-inch OLED TV is now at its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day 2024 doesn't officially get started until tomorrow, we're already seeing plenty of fantastic deals pop up – including a new low price for the LG OLED B4 television set in its massive 65-inch size option.

View the 65-inch LG OLED B4 deal here

We've run the necessary checks to make sure this actually is the cheapest that this TV has ever been. You're getting 36% off the recommended retail price, which means you're saving yourself a substantial $903 for this mammoth set.

65-inch LG OLED B4: was $2,499.99, now $1,596.99 at Amazon You can't really fail to be impressed by what the LG OLED B4 has to offer, especially at this price. The A8 AI processor constantly optimizes the 4K picture, there's support for Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR), and the four HDMI 2.1 ports give you plenty of connectivity options for future-proof gaming at 4K/120Hz.

Just about all of LG's OLED TVs in the company's range have been consistently great across the years, and the LG OLED B4 is no exception. Here again the contrast and color performance is outstanding, no matter what the type of content you're watching.

Gamers are going to be particularly interested in the four HDMI 2.1 ports, the 0.1 ms response time, and the 120Hz refresh rate – as well as the support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). You're going to have no problems hooking this set up to a next-gen console.

If you just want to sit back and enjoy some entertainment, the TV has you covered here too, with the webOS software that supports all the popular streaming apps – and which offers up more than 300 channels of its own. Put it this way: you'll never be stuck for something to watch.

And whatever you watch, it'll really shine on the LG OLED B4, in every department. With the hefty price reduction that's now being applied to one of the best OLED TVs in the business, it's an excellent deal.