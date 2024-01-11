LG’s gadget-packed Bon Voyage trailer look perfect for camping in style

The CES tech show has a habit of throwing up a few surprises – like this luxury camping trailer from LG.

It’s called the Bon Voyage and although it looks a lot like a concept, LG says it could go into production in the near future. Measuring 3.8 metres long, 2.2m tall and 2.0m wide, the trailer houses a queen-size bed, a small kitchen and a bathroom complete with toilet and shower.

But what really impressed us on the CES show floor was how the trailer packs a whole heap of clever storage into its relatively compact body. The Range Rover-style split rear tailgate opens to real a bar, complete with glasses, wine bottles and, erm…a pair of karaoke microphones. Best booking a pitch far away from other campers, we reckon.

Around the side there’s a slide-out work surface with an integrated induction hob and drawers for cutlery and other kitchen essentials. On the opposite side, a panel folds down to become a table, and in doing so reveals an OLED television (by LG, naturally). The front is fitted with a luggage rack for your suitcases, and LG says a future model could have solar panels on the roof.

Inside, as well as the double bed there’s a small wardrobe with an LG Styler steam-cleaning system, several storage cubbies for your phone, book and other camping essentials, a shoe cleaning kit for your muddy hiking boots and plenty of LED mood lighting, all neatly integrated into the walls and ceiling.

A large touchscreen like that from a smart fridge is fitted to the inside of the door, ready to act as a personal assistant and activity planner, with the local weather forecast prominently displayed. The windows are fitted with electrochromic glass that can be turned opaque or transparent at the touch of a button, and there are cameras fitted to the outside that can be viewed remotely and act as a security system.

Although a concept for now, an LG representative said the company intends to put the Bon Voyage into production in the near future. They also said the trailer weighs 1,600 pounds, which is about 725 kg, and it can be towed by a mid-size SUV or pickup truck. LG claims the trailer’s battery system can provide enough juice for 24 hours of continuous use.

LG says a production version will come to its native South Korea first, with the US market likely to follow. There’s no word yet on whether it’ll reach Europe and the UK, or what it might cost.