LG Kizon smartwatch helps you keep tabs on your kids

Do you worry where your kids are? Want to give them the experience of being electronically tagged? Well, now you can thanks to LG.

LG has unveiled a new wearable that is designed to help parents keep track of where their kids are. Dubbed the LG Kizon, the wristband lets parents track their children via GPS and Wi-Fi.

Parents can receive notifications of where their children are on their smartphones and tablets. In addition, parents can also connect to the device to talk to their child. If the child doesn't answer, parents can automatically connect a call and hear what's going on through the built-in microphone.

The wristband is made of water-resistant polythiourethane – probably a good thing considering that kids are a major target market for LG with this device. The company has also said that it could be useful for keeping tabs on elderly relatives who are prone to getting lost or may be suffering from memory problems.

According to LG, the Kizon's battery should last for around 36 hours on one charge. It also has 64MB of memory and can run on both 2G and 3G networks.

“Children as well as the elderly are ideal customers for wearable technologies,” LG Electronics mobile communications chief executive Jong-seok Park said in a statement.

“Wearables allow us to stay connected without the worry of losing a device or the inconvenience of having to carry a large item in a pocket.”