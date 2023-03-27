LG confirms the UK prices for its 2023 OLED TVs. You're going to want to wait for a deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LG's 2023 OLED TVs are wonderful things, especially the top-end G3. But while each model in the range is a significant step up from the current models, they're also going to be significantly more expensive for UK buyers.

The biggest price increases are on the biggest models, so if you were planning to buy one of the best 80+ inch TVs the LG option has just increased by £1,000. But even the cheaper models are going up by a few hundred pounds.

That means the outgoing models – which are still among the very best OLED TVs you can buy – could be a better buy for budget-conscious customers until the inevitable LG TV deals start to appear in the coming months.

What are the prices of LG's 2023 OLED TVs?

LG has announced UK pricing for its two key ranges, the top-of-the-line LG G3 and the mid-range LG C3. These models replace the LG G2 and C2, which are our current picks for first and third best OLED TVs in the world today.

Here's how the prices compare, with the new model price listed first and the previous model afterwards.

LG C3 vs C2: UK pricing

42-inch: £1,500 vs £1,400

£1,500 vs £1,400 48-inch: £1,600 vs £1,400

£1,600 vs £1,400 55-inch: £2,100 vs £1,900

£2,100 vs £1,900 65-inch: £2,900 vs £2,700

£2,900 vs £2,700 77-inch: £4,000 vs £3,700

£4,000 vs £3,700 83-inch: £6,500 vs £5,500

LG G3 vs G2: UK pricing

55-inch: £2,600 vs £2,400

£2,600 vs £2,400 65-inch: £3,500 vs £3,300

£3,500 vs £3,300 77-inch: £5,000 vs £4,500

£5,000 vs £4,500 83-inch: £7,500 vs £6,500

There is some good news, though. LG is currently running a promotion on its outgoing OLEDs to take 10% off the price – but you'll need to be quick, because the promotion ends tomorrow (28 March).