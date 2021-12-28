LG B1 OLED TV is now its cheapest EVER price in the John Lewis sale!

The best affordable OLED TV just got even cheaper – now just £949 for a 55-inch 2021 OLED with HDMI 2.1 support

LG OLED55B1
Carrie Marshall

The LG B1 is one of the best OLED TVs around, delivering a fantastic combination of future-proofed features and image quality. And now it's the lowest price it's ever been, with an extra £150 off at John Lewis. That brings the price down to just £949 for the 55-inch version, which is an astonishing price for high-quality OLED TV with all the latest HDMI 2.1 features.

LG OLED55B1 OLED TV: was £1099, now £949 at John Lewis

As we said in our best OLED TVs guide, the 55-inch LG B1 is living proof that you can buy an excellent OLED TV full of cutting-edge tech without having to sell a kidney. No OLED TVs are actively cheap, but this is one of the lowest-priced and it doesn't skimp on quality.

Why this TV is a great buy

One of the reasons we like this TV so much is that while it's been designed with affordability in mind, LG hasn't cut any important corners. The image processor isn't quite as powerful as the high-priced LG C1, but there's Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ and great picture refinement, as well as two HDMI 2.1 ports, including 4K 120Hz with Dolby Vision – this is as good for PS5 gaming as it gets. The B1 has LG's latest webOS software for its smart TV features, with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2 video streaming.

The only real downside to this TV is the same as with many other, more expensive OLEDs: the speakers are distinctly average. But I'd stick one of the best soundbars on it anyway, so that's not really an issue. This is a fantastic TV and if I was buying one, it'd be right at the top of my shortlist. 

LG OLED55B1 OLED TV: was £1099, now £949 at John Lewis

LG OLED55B1 OLED TV: was £1099, now £949 at John Lewis

This TV is one of the best OLED TVs around, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen: if you're looking for a sub-£1000 OLED TV you should absolutely check this LG out. It delivers superb image quality and has two HDMI 2.1 ports and all the usual Smart TV apps.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

