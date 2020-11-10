Get a 65-inch LG 4K TV for under £700 in Currys Black Friday TV deal!

Black Friday TV deals are here and that mean you can get a seriously impressive 65-inch TV for less than £700. As part of their Black Friday deals, Currys PC World has reduced the 65-inch LG 65NANO816NA from £899 to £699, which is an excellent price for LG's brilliant NanoCell screen technology. This proprietary tech brings improved viewing angles, bright colours and crisp textures.

NanoCell is the same tech used in LG's 8K LCD screens, so you're getting brilliant performance when it comes to colours that pop on 4K HDR content. So whether you're watching HD content upscaled or streaming 4K Netflix movies, you'll always get a bright, sharp picture.

While the NANO816NA doesn't have the HDMI 2.1 functionality craved by those hungry for the best gaming TV, LG's excellent Game Mode is brilliant and ready for low lag gaming. If you are looking for NanoCell tech with HDMI 2.1 functionality, check out our review of the LG Nano 90 which we named LG's best-ever LED TV.

• LG 65-inch 65NANO816NA 4K Smart TV at Currys was £899 now £699

When it comes to smart TV services, LG has everything you need for as many 4K movies and TV shows as your eyes can cope with. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and NOW TV come as standard and there's even the elusive Apple TV+ App so no need to stream from your device. Although you can do that as the 65NANO816NA has AirPlay 2 compatibility for streaming from all Apple devices.

And because it's 2020 it's always useful to know that we don't need to find the remote to be able to turn the TV on or change the volume. Both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are supported so you can use your favourite AI to do all the hard work for you. Phew. This year's already been difficulty enough already, eh? At least it's time for the sales.

