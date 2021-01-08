LG 2021 OLED and QNED Mini-LED TV smart features revealed

CES us almost upon us, and TV aficionados are waiting on the reveal of 2021's new display tech to kit out their home entertainment centers, and LG has just given us a sneak peek as to what it has in store.

The company's next-gen TVs are set to offer a big upgrade in the brightness and contrast departments, thanks to its new QNED Mini-LED panels, that utilise similar tech to that of Samsung's Neo QLED displays, which have just been unveiled.

It's not just wheeling out a single flagship size to flex – a total of 10 QNED TVs are coming this year, in 4K and 8K, and up to 86-inches.

We have a few more days to go before we lay eyes on LG's new range of OLED, QNED Mini-LED, NanoCell, and UHD smart TVs, but we've been given the lowdown on its revamped webOS 6.0 smart platform for 2021's devices, and users are in for a treat!

Paired with the new Magic Remote, the smart TV platform is more intuitive than ever, thanks to being developed around how users consume their content.

For starters, the new webOS 6.0 has better support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands, for hands-free browsing that let's you find what you're after as simply and quickly as possible.

The Home screen has had a redesign, with the hub now providing easy access to frequently-used apps, while the recommended content is tailored for users based on their preference and viewing history.

(Image credit: LG)

The Magic Remote only enhances the experience, with dedicated buttons for your favorite steaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Rakuten TV.

The device also offers voice control, and a Magic Tap, one-touch NFC feature that allows users to share content from their NFC-enabled smartphone to their LG TV (pr vice versa) with just a tap.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company, says that webOS 6.0 is set to be "the most significant update" since webOS was first introduced in 2014.

If you're not an early adopter and are looking to pick up a TV from the current selection available, T3 has got you covered! LG features prominently in our list of the best OLED TVs, and makes the current best gaming TV… as well riding high in our list of the best TVs available right now. If you're after a bargain on premium TV tech, check out the best TV deals to get the most bang for your buck, and our guides to the best TVs under £1000 for the UK, or best TVs under $1000 for the US.