Lenovo's 2024 gaming laptop lineup has my mouth watering

As one of the brands creating some of the best gaming laptops, Lenovo always has a trick or two up its sleeve, but its CES 2024 announcements just took that to another level.

We've seen a host of new laptops unveiled at CES, but how many can claim that each one is unique? Well the Lenovo Legion 9i can. We've written about it before but it's now paired with Intel's 14th-generation processors and we're still not over the forged carbon top that is individual to each one.

This is Lenovo's new flagship in the Legion range and with up to an RTX 4090 GPU and a Mini LED display with a 3.2k resolution, it is definitely specced to impress. This latest iteration also comes with the upgraded Lenovo LA3-P AI chip, which features 'Scenario Detection' that Lenvo dynamically says "adjusts power to the CPU and GPU to increase performance based on what the user is doing at any given moment." plus 'Smart FPS' technology that optimizes power use bring you the smoothest possible gaming experience.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

There are of course plenty of other Lenovo gaming laptops that were announced at CES. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is all about high performance gameplay. The most notable features are a whopping 240Hz refresh rate and a Coldfront: Vapor chamber cooling system. Of course it also comes with a 14th generation Intel processor and up to an RTX 4090 GPU as well. Interestingly, it is almost amongst the first laptops to feature the new AI key on the keyboard.

If you're struggling to make a decision of which machine to get, I'm not going to help by mentioning Lenovo's other laptops. There'a also a Legion Pro 5i as well as the standard Legion 7i (which now has a lovely white finish), the Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 if you want something ultra-portable. Phew.

If there's not something in there that piques your interest, can you even call yourself a gamer?