This new Lenovo gaming laptop takes super cool to a new level

The best gaming laptops might just need to watch out. Unveiled at IFA, the Lenovo Legion 9i is coming for them. Not only is striking to look at, and accompanied by an eye-watering €4,499 price tag, it boasts some interesting specs too.

Most noticeably, this is the world's first 16" gaming laptop with a self-contained liquid cooling system. Co-engineered with cooling experts Cooler Master, the system can output a maximum of 230W TDP (Thermal design power). What does this mean? Well, you won't have to worry about burning your legs during long gaming sessions and should mean that any fans don't need to work as hard, keeping things cooler and quieter. A big selling point for any gaming laptop.

Interestingly this hasn't really disrupted the weight of the 9i. It clocks in at 2.56kg, not too bad for a powerhouse (more on that in a moment) 16" monster. That's thanks to Lenovo using a brand new cover made from forged carbon that is lightweight and also bespoke. Because of the nature of Carbon, every single laptop will have a unique pattern on it like no other model. To be honest, I think it looks lush.

Incredible cooling is all well and good but if you don't have the hardware to push gaming limits it is a bit pointless, luckily that's far from the case here. The top-end 9i comes with a 13th-generation Intel core i9 processor and a 4090 RTX GPU and supports 64GB of RAM, a top-of-the-range spec by any measure.

As well as the cover, I'm also chomping at the bit to get my eyes on the display with a Mini-LED display that has a 94% screen-to-body ratio. Needless to say, the best-looking PC games just got even more beautiful (of course you can also use one of the best gaming monitors).

As well as the laptop itself, Lenovo has also announced two backpacks to carry your brand new gaming partner with, the Gaming Backpack GB700 and Gaming Backpack GB400.