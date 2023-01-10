Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e down to cheapest price ever of just $300

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lenovo is running a special clearance sale right now, and with it comes by far one of the cheapest laptop deals we've seen so far. Offering one of the best laptops (opens in new tab) on sale at it's lowest price ever, Lenovo's ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 is down to an insanely cheap price.

On sale for just $269 (opens in new tab), Lenovo is taking a massive $730 off (that's 73%!) this sleek 2-in-1 machine and offering it at it's best price of the year so far. A serious competitor for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market, the Yoga 11e is a versatile and powerful portable that's perfect for home use, business use and even academic use.

Check out Lenovo's ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 for just $269 (opens in new tab)

Sporting an Intel N4120 1.10Ghz (up to 2.60Ghz) processor, it offers plenty of power under the hood for basic use – whether it be writing up papers or streaming your favorite shows on Disney+ (opens in new tab). It comes loaded with 8GB DDR4 2400Mhz RAM and a standard 128GB SSD, both of which pair nicely with Intel's basic processor and offer plenty of storage to start.

The 2-in-1 11.6" HD IPS touch screen, with a max resolution of 1366x768, may not be the most advanced on the market, but for it's size and power is perfect for the price. As a basic home use laptop, streaming your favorite shows or sitting in on work meetings works just fine.

It's also one of Lenovo's lightest laptops yet, weighing in at just 3.4 pounds. This makes it perfect as a choice for a student laptop (opens in new tab), as it's compact and lightweight design fits well in any backpack. It's easy to grab, easy to setup, and even easier to take notes and write those late night papers on.

It even features a responsive stylus to sketch, draw and even write down notes on the go. And with the new Windows 11 OS onboard, it's super responsive and packed full of features.

While Lenovo has plenty of other deals going on during their clearance sale, it's hard to beat this particular offer. The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 is downright awesome as a laptop, and with a standard price tag of $999 is a no brainer on sale this cheap.

Is the Lenovo ThinPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 worth it?

While it's hard to commit to a $1,000 price tag on this laptop, snagging it at it's lowest price ever of $300 is a downright steal.

If you're in need of a good home or school laptop, this is the machine to grab right now. It competes with machines double and triple the price it's at right now and cost near peanuts to pickup.

However, I would recommended upgrading the internal storage a bit. 128GB is a bit on the small side, and depending on what you're looking to use this laptop for will fill up quickly.

Documents like essay papers and the like won't take up too much room, but if you start adding larger documents such as PDFs or images, you'll be out of space before you know it.