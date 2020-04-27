Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R is the perfect gift for bikers

For bikers and motorcycle lovers the world over then Christmas has well and truly come early. That's because Lego Technic has just unveiled the simply jaw-dropping Ducati Panigale V4 R set, a 646-piece replica of the iconic Italian sport bike.

The Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R set can be viewed in the below video, which shows off many of its authentic features, which include realistic steering, moving front and rear suspension, an innovative 2-speed working gearbox and a paddock stand.

Speaking on the launch of the LegoTechnic Ducati Panigale V4 R set, Aurélien Rouffiange, Senior Designer at Lego Technic said that:

“The Ducati Panigale V4 R is such an elegant Italian icon and a true technological masterpiece.”

While Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing Director, added in that:

"We have all been kids passionate about LEGO bricks and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the LEGO Group is like a dream come true. We are two brands that share the same values of dedication, passion and attention to detail – values that have come together to give life to a unique building experience."

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Lego Ducati V4 R measures in at 12 inches long (32cm), 6 inches high (16cm) and 3 inches wide (8cm) and is a Aged 10+ set that includes 646 pieces, meaning that it has serious presence when fully assembled.

Here at T3 we have numerous staff members who are avid bikers, and we couldn't be happier to see such an outrageously beautiful and powerful bike get the official Lego Technic treatment. Ducati make the most beautiful motorbikes in the world, so it makes perfect sense that Lego should celebrate them with such a detailed and faithful set.

Now, if we can just get the Honda Fireblade 954, Suzuki Hayabusa, and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-12R as well and we'll be well on our way to having a dream garage of Lego Technic bikes.

(Image credit: LEGO)

We think the Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R set is the perfect present for bikers, and it can be picked up at the official Lego store for $69.99 in the US from August 1st, 2020, and £54.99 in the UK from June 1st.