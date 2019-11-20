Leesa mattress Black Friday sale is live NOW with a killer discounted price

The Leesa mattress Black Friday sale has launched with fantastic discounts on both sides of the pond. If you're based in the US, you can now get up to $350 off a Leesa mattress plus two free pillows; while if you're in the UK, there's a £300 discount at Leesa up for grabs.

Part of what makes this mattress Black Friday deal so good is that Leesa is one of the best mattress brands out there. Aside from offering the choice of a foam or hybrid mattress (more on that below), the company has strong ethical credentials. For every 10 Leesa mattresses bought, the brands donates one to charity (over 30,000 have been donated to date).

But this Black Friday deal is also excellent. Leesa mattress prices now start from just $345/£349 (was $499/£450 ), which is a bargain. If you've been waiting for a Leesa mattress discount, now's your chance.

Leesa mattress (UK): from £349 (was £450) | Leesa

Save up to £300 - Each of Leesa's mattresses, the Original and the Luxury Hybrid, have received a discount as part of the Leesa Black Friday sale. The saving depends on which you choose, and the size you need – but either way, these offers are the best we've seen all year. Deal ends: 2 December 2019View Deal

Leesa mattress (US): from $349 (was $499) | Leesa

Save up to £300 and get 2 FREE pillows - Leesa's three US mattresses – the Original, Hybrid and Legend – have all received a discount as part of the Leesa Black Friday sale. As always, the saving depends on the type and size you choose, but these are the best Leesa discounts we've seen all year, plus you get two free pillows worth $158. Deal ends: soonView Deal

There are three Leesa mattresses to choose from, if you’re in the US – or two, if you live in the UK. The Leesa Original mattress (called The Leesa Mattress in the UK) is a 10-inch, foam-based, medium mattress. It’s the cheapest Leesa mattress you can buy, and it’s also the lightest.

Prefer a hybrid mattress? Choose the mid-range, medium Leesa Hybrid (called the Leesa Luxury Hybrid in the UK). It's 11 inches deep, and made from foam and pocket springs for even better pressure relief on your hips and shoulders.

Finally, the premium Leesa Legend mattress (medium firm) offers the most advanced support of the range, with an extra layer of micro-pocket springs. It's only on sale in the US though. Here are more of today's cheapest Leesa mattress prices for all models...

