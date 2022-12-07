Lavoie Series 1 by McLaren is the supercar of electric scooters

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for the ultimate electric scooter (and the ones we've included in our best electric scooter guide don't quite cut it) – then this one that shares its high-tech DNA with supercars and Formula One is for you. Meet the Lavoie Series 1.

Lavoie is a new brand from McLaren Applied, which is itself a member of the McLaren Group and a sibling of both the McLaren supercar manufacturer and Formula One team.

A glance at the names behind Lavoie reveals an automotive who’s who, with former Mercedes F1 boss Nick Fry heading up McLaren Applied, former F1 engineer Richard Clarke running Lavoie’s engineering team, and former Jaguar design chief Ian Callum is involved with the scooter’s colour schemes.

(Image credit: Lavoie)

Described as “an e-scooter built to supercar standards”, the Series 1 features a patented one-touch folding mechanism that the company says is inspired by racing car suspension. The system folds both front and rear wheel hinges and collapses the stem to achieve what Lavoie describes as “the greatest possible reduction in size while maintaining a large and stable deck for when in use.”

Made from automotive-grade magnesium, the scooter weighs 16.5kg and Lavoie claims a two-hour charge from a domestic three-pin plug can deliver up to 31 miles of range.

Instead of just having a small, outward-racing rear light, the Series has a lighting system that illuminates the rider too, helping them stand out in a pool of light when riding after dark. Lights also face forwards, and illuminate the sides of the scooter too, making it more visible to pedestrians and other traffic. There are even indicators, operated from controls integrated in the handlebars.

(Image credit: Lavoie)

A companion smartphone app shows the scooter’s location, includes an alarm for deterring potential thieves, and an integrated navigation system, plus riding statistics, customisation options and error diagnostics.

The scooter can be ordered from January, but the price is yet to be announced – safe to say, given the magnesium construction and McLaren ties, it won’t be cheap. Top speed and stats like battery capacity and total range are also unknown for now.