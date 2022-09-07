Last minute case leak reveals what Apple Watch Pro might look like

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple’s next launch event is now a matter of hours away, and the leaks just keep on coming. The latest shows what is claimed to be a set of protective cases for the ‘Watch Pro’ Apple is expected to reveal at its Far Out media event this evening.

Images of the cases match previous rumours we have seen about Apple’s new smartwatch, which is said to be larger and more rugged than the regular model, with a higher price, bigger screen, and to be used by athletes.

The photos were shared on Twitter by Sonny Dickson and on Weibo by a user called UnclePan. Both have provided accurate Apple news in the past, so we’re inclined to believe that their latest tidbits of gossip are accurate.

(Image credit: Twitter / UnclePan)

Both leaks show Apple Watch cases that suggest the Pro model will be larger than the regular Watch Series 8, also expected to be revealed this evening, with a flat display.

Cutouts suggest the watch will have a larger Digital Crown and side button than other models, and there are also larger than normal holes on the opposite side, suggesting a bigger speaker grille on the Watch Pro, or another pair of buttons or sensors.

UnclePan said in the Weibo post: “Pro is not square in the traditional sense, but a new form factor. Dickson said : “Another photo in case people are interested in Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.” Further images claim the new watch will have a case diameter of 49mm, which is noticeably larger than the 45mm and 41mm options currently available for the Apple Watch Series 7, and expected to also be available for the Series 8.

Expected to be aimed at athletes, hikers, marathon runners and mountain bikers, the Watch Pro will see Apple enter a new sector of the smartwatch market, putting it up against the likes of Garmin, Polar and Casio’s G-Shock division. It is also expected to feature a new set of digital watch faces, a more shatter-resistant screen and a longer battery life than the regular Series 8.

We haven’t got long to wait to find out if all this is true, as Apple’s big reveal kicks off in Cupertino, California at 10am local time (6pm BST). The event is also expected to see the reveal of the iPhone 14. Keep up to date with everything Apple announces with our live blog.