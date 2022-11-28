Last chance to grab a Garmin bargain at Millets and Blacks this Cyber Monday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Even as the Cyber Monday sales (opens in new tab) start to come to an end, you can still save over a third of the recommended retail price on a swathe of top Garmin adventure products by shopping with outdoor stores Millets (opens in new tab) and Blacks (opens in new tab).

Top deals include £140 off the price of the Garmin Instinct multi-sport watch, which our experts rate highly, even in a head-to-head (opens in new tab) with more recent releases from the brand. Speaking of more recent models, you can also score a saving of over £90 on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar multi-sport watch (opens in new tab).

You can also save over £100 on the brilliant Garmin Forerunner 745 watch (opens in new tab), which is a top performer and ranks highly among the best Garmin watches on the market (opens in new tab). Our fitness editor gave this watch a four-star review (opens in new tab) when it was released, describing the multisport watch as being ‘among the very best choices for runners, cyclists, swimmers, and particularly triathletes.’

Following is a run down of all the best deals on Garmin gear currently live at Millets and Blacks - but be quick, the sale ends today.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Multi-Sport GPS Watch: £400 £259 in the Cyber Monday sales at Millets (opens in new tab) A tough military-grade smartwatch offering over 54 days of power, which can track your training for myriad activities and record a full suite of health data including steps, calories, heart rate and more.

(opens in new tab) Forerunner 745 GPS Running Watch: £299 £400 in the Cyber Monday sales at Millets and Blacks (opens in new tab) Save over £100 on the fantastic Forerunner 745, which is superb for multisports. It can adapt to any training regime, including a dedicated triathlon feature that combines profiles for running, swimming and cycling.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch: £390 £299 in the Cyber Monday sales at Millet (opens in new tab)s and Blacks (opens in new tab) Save 23% on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch, which connects to smartphones using Bluetooth so you can get notifications while on the trails. It also supplies health details and enables you to monitor your performance in more detail with purpose-built modes for running, biking, swimming, strength training and specific fitness activities like HIIT workouts.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Cycling Computer: £520 £429 in the Cyber Monday sales at Millets (opens in new tab) Save 18% on the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer, ideal for everyone from mountain bikers to roadies, bike packers and gravel riders, this unit will keep you on the right track, with preloaded routes and a selection of GPS navigation features. He Edge syncs with Strava and Komoot and supplies an extensive selection of dynamic cycling features, including tracking VO2 max, recovery time and training.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2 Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch: £300 £249 in the Cyber Monday sales at Millets (opens in new tab) The Instinct 2 provides access to multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) to ensure you can track your activity anywhere, no matter how wild a location. It also boasts Tracback routing, to ensure you never get lost, and constantly tracks health data such as heart rate, stress, sleep and energy.