Keep an eye on your pets while you’re at work with the ULTIMATE pet camera

It’s safe to say that for most people, their beloved pet is one of the family.

Leaving them alone in your home to fend for themselves can be anxiety-inducing - for you and for the animal. However, to ease those worries, there is something you can do.

The next best thing to being there in person is to set up a pet camera to keep a watchful eye on your furry friend while you’re out of the house. Whether you’re out for a full day at work, or you’ve just popped out to the shops, knowing you can see them, talk to them - and even toss them the odd treat should definitely help put your mind at ease.

There’s a huge range of different pet cameras on the market, at a range of budgets. However, if you want the ultimate pet camera, you can do no better than the Furbo Dog Camera (there’s nothing to stop you using it with a cat - or any other pet for that matter!)

With its 160-degree wide-angle, 4x zoom, and full HD video quality, plus infrared night vision, you’ll be able to keep a high-quality watch on your pet and see exactly what they’re up to.

(Image credit: Future)

Real-time alerts will ping to your phone when the camera hears a sound or detects movement, and with its 2-way audio system, you’ll also be able to talk to your pet, reassuring them you’re still with them in spirit, if not in reality. You can also set it up to work with more than one family member, so everybody can take it in turns to watch over Fido.

Your pet will probably start to look forward to you leaving the house as the Furbo includes a treat dispenser designed especially for dogs. You can fill it with up to 100 of your pooch’s favourite nibbles and remotely toss them a treat to reward them for their patience while you’re out. The Furbo uses a clicker sound, mimicking positive reinforcement training you might already be using.

Other fantastic extras are dog-friendly colour signals to ensure that it grabs your dog’s attention and the ability to differentiate between dogs and humans - so it also doubles up as an anti-burglary device.

Further good news is the fact that the camera comes with a 2-year warranty and there’s an extended return period at the moment, should you decide it’s not for you.

You can buy the Furbo dog camera directly from the Furbo website, as well as via Amazon and other retailers.

