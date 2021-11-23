JLab budget headphones made even cheaper for Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are kicking off a few days early, so if you need a pair of the best budget wireless earbuds or if you're looking for some cheap stocking fillers for someone else, there are already some great deals just waiting to be snapped up!

JLab is known for being a budget audio brand, so add Black Friday to the mix and you'll hardly need to spend much at all. In fact, the cheapest pair of headphones on this list are just £11.99 right now and you could make savings of up to 40%. For more cheap headphone deals, take a look at the best Black Friday deals of the year so far.

JLab JBuds Pro: was £19.99, now £11.99 at Argos (save £8) JLab JBuds Pro: was £19.99, now £11.99 at Argos (save £8)

Thanks to a 40% price drop, the JLab JBuds Pro are seriously cheap. They have 10 hours of battery life and come with 3 sizes of silicone ear tips as well as 2 fins and a shirt cable clip. They're perfect for sports because they are connected by a flexible cord which means you won't lose one, and they're water-resistant too.

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC: was £99.99, now £59.99 at Argos (save £40) JLab Epic Air Sport ANC: was £99.99, now £59.99 at Argos (save £40)

Get 40% off the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC in-ear headphones. Great for workouts, these earbuds have ear hooks to keep them secure, and they're water-resistant so will survive sweat and even light rain. They come in a matching charging case that delivers 70 hours of battery life in total, that's massive!

JLab JBuds Air Executive: was £69.99, now £44.99 at Very (save £25) JLab JBuds Air Executive: was £69.99, now £44.99 at Very (save £25)

The JLab JBuds Air Executive are 36% cheaper at Very today. These stylish wireless earbuds come in black or white. Each earbud has a 6 hours battery life, and the charging case will give you an extra 24 hours of music. They even have an Ambient Sound Mode to help balance how much outside noise you hear while you're out and about.

JLab JBuds Air: was £34.99, now £29.99 at Currys (save £5) JLab JBuds Air: was £34.99, now £29.99 at Currys (save £5)

Save £5 on the JLab JBuds Air - cheap in-ear headphones that come with a matching charging case. You get 24 hours of music in total from the case and 6 hours from a single charge. These would make a great gift or stocking filler.

If there's nothing on this list that takes your fancy, you could also check out the best Skullcandy Black Friday deals - here you'll find everything from true wireless earbuds to over-ear noise-cancelling headphones at a range of prices, and they all come in fun colours too.