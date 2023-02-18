Sustainable power: Jackery launches its newest solar generator for outdoor enthusiasts

The Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Pro has seven ports with 1800 watts nominal or 3600 watts peak power

Jackery launches Solar Generator 1500 Pro
(Image credit: Jackery)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Self-proclaimed world's leading supplier of portable, environmentally friendly power solutions, Jackery, has expanded its high-end Pro product family with the new Solar Generator 1500 Pro, a sustainable power source part of the newly developed product range that CES Innovation Award-winner Jackery presented in January at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas.

Jackery, who occupies the number one spot in our best solar charger guide with its Solar Generator 500 model, says that the ultra-charging system of the 1500 Pro enables fast charging in just two hours with 230 volts from a socket. Alternatively, six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar modules ensure a full battery just as quickly. When charged, the lithium-ion battery then provides a permanent output power of 1,800 watts for the supply of electronic devices. After 1,000 full charge and discharge cycles, 80 per cent of the original capacity is still available.

Jackery launches Solar Generator 1500 Pro

(Image credit: Jackery)

The IP67 weatherproof SolarSaga 200W solar modules provide emission-free power. They can be quickly erected, thanks to IBC solar cells, which are said to have a very high efficiency of 25 per cent and generates up to 50 per cent more electricity than conventional models, even in poor light conditions. The solar generator has an integrated MPPT solar controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases the solar yield.

The Solar Generator 1500 Pro is shockproof, fire-resistant, and complies with the UL 94V-0 classification. The generator reliably supplies electricity at temperatures as low as -20°C and as high as 40°C. The 12 protective functions included in it effectively cover unexpected scenarios such as overcurrent, short circuit, deep discharge, overload, overvoltage, and overheating. 

There are a corresponding number of connection options for electrical devices, including two USB-A 3.0 outputs up to 18 W, two USB-C ports with Power Delivery up to 100 W and a 12-volt socket. Next to it are two Schuko sockets for 230-volt devices. An AC and DC input is installed on the back to charge the generator.

Jackery launches Solar Generator 1500 Pro

(Image credit: Jackery)

The Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Pro is available to buy directly from Jackery or third-party retailers such as Amazon (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £1,500 (1500 Pro, approx. $1,790/AU$2,626) or £2,100 (1500 Pro and Solar Generator, approx. $2,506/AU$3,637). Early bird orders between 16-22 February can enjoy discounts of up to £110. Anyone who orders the following week from (23-28 February) will receive a carrying case for the power station free of charge (worth £99).

TOPICS
Outdoor tech
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt looks after T3's Active vertical, which incorporates all things fitness, outdoors and transportation – anything that gets you moving and out of the door will go through his hands. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar (opens in new tab) and Fit&Well (opens in new tab), and more. Matt collaborated with other content creators, like Garage Gym Reviews (opens in new tab), and judged many awards, such as European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards in 2022. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment, as he's a keen content creator.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸