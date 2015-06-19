Jabra release wireless music earbuds with a personal trainer built in

If you want some feedback during your workout sessions, but don't want to shell out for a personal trainer, the Jabra Sport Coach earphones could be perfect for you.

Designed specifically for cross fit training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) in mind, these buds will provide real-time audio coaching through workout designed by you.

By downloading the Sport Life app on a smartphone you can personalise you own workout, with over 40 different exercises to choose from.

But choosing the workout is only the start, to ensure you're performing the excercises correctly an integraeted 'TrackFit' motion sensor will provide advanced tracking of pace, distance, step count, cadence and calories.

Of course, the headset can also pipe sweet music into your ears, stopping sessions becoming too boring, and, with Dolby Sound Enhancement your tracks should sound great as well.

You won't need to worry about getting sweaty either, as the buds feature 'US Military standard' sweat, shock and dust resistance (IP55). They're lightweight at 16g, and the battery should last around 5.5 hours of music time.

You can also take and make phone calls (to let your other-half know you'll need an ice pack waiting at home).

The Jabra Sport Coach headset will be avilable in Argos and Jabra from the end of June, with an RRP of £119.99.

T3 will be heading to a gym in East London next Tuesday to try these earbuds out -- will they be the perfect replacement for a personal trainer? We'll let you know how we got on.

