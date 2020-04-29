Is Boots open today? Latest Boots closure information during coronavirus

Wondering if your local Boots store is open today? With coronavirus lockdown rules causing many shops to close their doors, alter their trading style or shift their opening hours, it can be difficult to know the score. If you're trying to figure out if the leading UK pharmacy and beauty retailer Boots will remain open during coronavirus, read on.

According to government rules, Boots is allowed to continue trading as pharmacies (including non-dispensing pharmacies) are considered essential shop. But that doesn't mean it's business as usual right now.

Boots is encouraging people to shop at Boots online wherever possible, and has temporarily closed a number of its shops due to a lack of footfall. A total of 60 stores are currently shut, including many situated in stations, airports and some city centres. It has also suspended its click-and-collect option.

In those Boots stores that are open, there are buying limits on certain in-demand products, such as hand sanitizer (where it's in stock). Shoppers are also being encouraged to pay using contactless – the payment limit has been upped from £30 to £45.

And if you're after an eye or ear test, you're all out of luck: Boots Opticians and Hearingcare stores are closed during lockdown. Within the stores that remain open, there will be no beauty reps and the like.

Which Boots shops are closed?

A number of Boots stores that are in low-footfall areas have temporarily closed their doors. The following is not a comprehensive list – please use the store locator to check the situation with your local store.

The following Boots shops are closed (not a complete list):

London

Canary Wharf Cabot Square and Jubilee Place, Cannon Street, Covent Garden Long Acre, Farringdon Road, Fenchurch Street, High Holborn, Houndsditch, Liverpool St Station, Monument, Moorgate High Street, New Bridge Street, One New Change Shopping Centre, London Oxford Street (nos 100, 193 and 508-520), Paternoster Square, Piccadilly, 302 Regent Street, Strand temp store, Stratford City, Tottenham Court Road (nos 16 and 211), Victoria Cardinal Place, White City shopping centre Ariel, Gatwick South Terminal after security, many across Heathrow airport (T2, 3 and 4), London Bridge Station, Charing Cross Station, Kings Cross Station x2, Marylebone Stn, Victoria Place.

Outside of London

Aberdeen Airport Airside Departure Lounge, Ballymena Fairhill shopping centre, Belfast Great Northern Mall, Birmingham Airport, Birmingham New Street Station, Bristol Cribbs Causeway, Caerphilly Castle Court, Dartford Bluewater Park, Edinburgh 101Princes St, Edinburgh Waverly Station, Gateshead Metro Centre, Glasgow Airport after security, Leeds Bradford airport after security, Leeds Trinity, Liverpool Lime St Station, Liverpool Clayton Square shopping centre, Manchester Trafford Centre, Newcastle Airport after security, Newcastle Central Station, Newry Buttercrane shopping centre, Newry The Quays shopping centre, Reading Station over bridge, Stockport Peel shopping centre.

Can I shop at Boots Online?

Another option is to shop at Boots Online – which is the method the company is encouraging wherever possible. Delivery is now free for orders over £30 (lowered from £45). You'll be shown the next available delivery slot when you place your order, and if there's a delay, Boots will text to let you know.

Boots is using no-contact delivery – parcels will be posted through the door where possible, or left in a safe place. There is no need for signatures.

There are also limits on how many of certain products you can order, to combat the supply issues caused by stockpiling. These products include: products containing paracetamol, pain relief, cough and cold products, children's medicine, thermometers, tissues and wipes, hand sanitisers, soap and handwash, feminine hygiene products, baby milks, nappies, baby sterilising and antibacterial products.

What about prescription deliveries?

If you have repeat NHS prescription, you can get this delivered to your door for free.

Boots is working to get prescriptions out on time, but there may be a delay of a few days (you can track your order using the code in your confirmation email). The company is asking people to allow plenty of time to get their prescription, and limit orders to just what they need.

Can I use Boots click-and-collect?

To try and deal with increased demand, Boots is temporarily suspending its Order and Collect service. If you're currently waiting to collect an order, you'll still be able to do so at your chosen store.

Boots store opening hours during UK lockdown

Although Boots is officially open during lockdown, some stores are adjusting their hours as they see necessary. Check the online store locator for information on your local Boots, but be aware that the information might not be fully up to date.

If you do need to visit a store, you may be asked to observe social distancing guidelines.