Is Boots open today after the coronavirus lockdown?

Boots is still open today – although some stores are adjusting their opening hours. Following yesterday's news that the UK was going into lockdown to try and control the coronavirus spread, only essential shops have been able to keep their doors open.

So while Boots pharmacies are open today (Tues 24 March) and plans to stay open during the lockdown period, Boots Opticians and Hearingcare stores will be closed. There are also buying limits on some products in Boots main stores, and there will be no beauty testers and the like.

Boots is allowed to stay open because pharmacies (including non-dispensing pharmacies) are included in the government's list of essential shops, and are therefore exempt from the order to close. For more info on this, see our guide to which stops can stay open during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

Although Boots is open, you need to avoid going out wherever possible right now, so if you don't need items urgently, check stock on Boots Online. Read on for everything you need to know about Boots' opening times, shopping online at Boots, and product restrictions during lockdown.

Can I order from Boots online?

As you might expect, there's been a big increase in demand from Boots during this pandemic. As a result, the store has extended its delivery times (at time of writing, the guideline was 'up to 7 working days'. Delivery is free for orders over £45.

If you have repeat NHS prescription, you can get this delivered to your door for free.

When will my Boots order arrive?

You'll be given a predicted delivery date when you check out online, and if orders are delayed, Boots will text to let you know. There are limits on how many of certain products you can order, to combat the supply issues caused by stockpiling.

Stock is moving fast right now, so if the product you need goes out of stock after you order it, Boots will cancel the item and you will not be charged. Order online at Boots.com here.

Boots click-and-collect: what if I can't pick up in person?

If the delivery delay means ordering if not an option, you can select Click and Collect for many products. There's free click and collect fro any orders over £10.

If you're unable to pick up your order in person – for example if you're self-isolating or in the high-risk category – someone else can do it for you. They just need a copy of your confirmation email.

Boots store opening hours during UK lockdown

Although Boots is officially open during lockdown, some stores are adjusting their hours as they see necessary. Check the online store locator for information on your local Boots, but be aware that the information might not be fully up to date.

If you do need to visit a store, you may be asked to observe social distancing guidelines.