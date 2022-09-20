EA and Marvel are making an Iron Man game – and it's exactly what I want

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

EA and Marvel have partnered together to create an original Iron Man game that is set in its own universe.

The announcement was made (via Twitter (opens in new tab)) following weeks of rumours that the developer had agreed to a licensing deal to make a game based on the character made famous by Robert Downey Jr. Set to be developed by Motive Studio, Iron Man is said to be a single-player third-person action adventure and is in early pre-production.

Motive Studios was formed in 2015 by Jade Raymond and previously made Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: Squadrons and is in charge of the upcoming Dead Space remake. EA also confirmed that multiple Marvel games are in the works from the two companies.

"Every decision [the Motive team] are making about their Marvel universe, their Tony Stark, their Iron Man… they’re building it from the ground-up," said Marvel Games vice president and creative director Bill Rosemann (via GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab)).

Iron Man arrives in an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure title, now in early development from @MarvelGames and @MotiveStudio! pic.twitter.com/Vln3J5YXGGSeptember 20, 2022 See more

"When you play the game, it may not be the Iron Man story that you’ve experienced before, but there will be many similar things. What would you expect in a Marvel story?" he continued.

"There are things, there are institutions, certain companies, groups… I don’t want to say what is and isn’t in this game, but for example, there is S.H.I.E.L.D, Hydra, there’s the Daily Bugle, there’s these different countries that exist. These are building blocks that make the Marvel universe. They make it feel like a real Marvel story. Now with that, [Motive is] going to tell its story, and we will give them that freedom."

One of the biggest reasons I'm excited about an Iron Man game is because the project is being led by executive producer Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. This was my favourite game of 2021 and an underrated gem that needs to be played by more people. I'd even go as far as to say I enjoyed it more than Marvel's Spider-Man, another game I hold in high regard.

No official release date or platform details were shared as part of the announcement. It's fair to assume that it will arrive on next-gen consoles – so PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC – however, it's unlikely to release for a good couple of years at the least.

No voice actor is attached to star as Iron Man, either. Perhaps prolific voice actor Nolan North, who is known as the man behind Nathan Drake and more recently took on the mantle of Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers will reprise the role, if Downey Jr. isn't available (or affordable).

In other news, it was reported that Sony is working on a new PlayStation 5 model that is said to release in the next 12 months.