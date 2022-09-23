iPhone users just got a great free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

iPhone users rejoice: Apple's latest update has just dropped, featuring a wealth of changes to improve your overall experience.

The iOS 16 update features improvements to the camera on the latest iPhone models, as well as changes to some operations for all users.

It means there has never been a better time to find the best iPhone for you. Let's take a look at some of the changes.

iOS 16.0.2: what's new?

The main update here comes to the camera on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Some users were experiencing trouble with the camera appearing to shake when using third-party applications, like Snapchat. The result was an image that could never focus, with drastic looking footage appearing online. The latest update fixes that, allowing users to finally experience the quality of the iPhone camera.

Older models are serviced too. Users of the iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 will get an improvement to the touch response on their displays, fixing issues that some had with these devices after a service.

Elsewhere, a fix has been implemented for a display issues during setup, where some devices would display an entirely black screen.

Another issue with Apple's accessibility feature, Voiceover, has been rectified. The app uses gestures to describe what is on the screen for sight impaired users. They found that the Voiceover functionality was lost after rebooting their device, but this is no longer the case.

The final upgrade listed in the notes covers issues with copy and paste functionality. Some users reported seeing an over-abundance of permission prompts when copying and pasting between apps.

Apple say that has been fixed in this update, although some Twitter users have reported not seeing much difference. It seems, then, that this has been reduced in the new update, but it will still prompt at times, particularly when using third-party apps.