iPhone manufacturer reportedly working on cheaper Reality Pro AR/VR headset

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has been working on a VR headset for a while now. Dubbed the Reality Pro headset, speculation has been rife about the product, although very little has been confirmed in any official capacity.

Regardless, though, it has the potential to be another iPhone moment for the Cupertino-based company. VR technology has come a long way in recent years, but has yet to see truly widespread integration among the general population. Crack that code, and Apple's tech industry dominance could be set to continue for the foreseeable future.

The first device Apple releases is expected to come with an eye-watering price tag. Industry analysts have estimated that the model could retail at up to $5,000, meaning that only those with a love of new technology and a significant amount of disposable income will be able to get their hands on one.

Fortunately for those of us without a spare $5,000 to drop on a VR headset, Apple is already working on a cheaper, second-generation model. That's according to Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab), who cite iPhone manufacturers, Foxconn, as the team behind the lower-priced model.

Sourced from an unnamed executive with knowledge of the development, Nikkei says, "Apple hopes to push the price down in the second generation of devices to a more affordable price, like a high-end Mac computer, and hopes to attract a bigger user base."

That could put the "affordable" device in the £2,000-£3,000 range – certainly not as budget-conscious as many would have hoped. It's a far cry from popular models like the Meta Quest 2, and even makes the Meta Quest Pro look like something of a bargain.

With an announcement widely expected at the annual WWDC conference in June, it shouldn't be too long until we have a clearer idea of what Apple has planned for the VR sector. Expect more information to surface in the run up to that event, too.