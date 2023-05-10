iPad users just got a massive upgrade creators will love

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that the best iPads are hardcore computing machines. Models like the iPad Pro M2 are packed with more power than most mid-range laptops, making them perfect for creators who want portability.

Now, they're even better. That's because two of Apple's most popular creative apps – Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro – are coming to the iPad range. Users will be able to make high quality audio and video content on the go, with the ease of portability an iPad brings.

These aren't just cut-and-paste copies of the desktop version, either. Each looks to have been tailored to the less traditional setup of a tablet. For example, in Logic Pro, the new Beat Breaker sampler allows users to pinch and swipe to alter the sampled sounds.

In Final Cut Pro, features like Live Drawing enable users to utilise an Apple Pencil for editing on the go. Users can overlay a video with their own handwriting or drawings in real time.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of this. I've used both of these apps extensively in the past and they really are pro-grade tools. While there will surely be a slight learning curve involved, getting these apps on a tablet could make them much more usable. In particular, those iPad-specific features look set to alter the creative workflow, which should enable all-new realms of possibility.

The apps are sold on a subscription model, with users able to get access for £4.99 a month, or £49 per year. There's also a one-month free trial available. Final Cut Pro users will need a model with an M1 chip or later, while Logic Pro will run on any chip post-A12 Bionic.