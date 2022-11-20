Inov-8 your kit cupboard with some Black Friday bargains

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday hurtling towards us at pace, Lake District-based brand inov-8 - who produce some of the best trail running shoes (opens in new tab) and hiking boots (opens in new tab) available, and have recently started offering excellent speed-orientated walking apparel (opens in new tab) for fastpackers as well - have launched a Black Friday landing page (opens in new tab), where brilliant daily deals are offered.

You have to jump on these 24-hour specials quickly - they are live for one day only, and once stock is gone you’re out of luck - but even beyond these daily deals, there are some excellent bargains to be found on trail-running gear for men (opens in new tab) and women (opens in new tab) and hiking kit for men (opens in new tab) and women (opens in new tab), which are staying live throughout run up to the weekend.

If you’re in the market for some new trail footwear, we recommend running your eyes over the following.

(opens in new tab) Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX hiking boot: £155 £75 in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) Weighing just 345g and featuring a low ankle, the inov-8 G 345 GTX (opens in new tab) is a hiking boot that incorporates many of the attributes of a trail running shoe, including the brand’s signature graphene sole, and is beloved by people who enjoy moving fast and light. Impressing our reviewers, it won a T3 Platinum Award.

(opens in new tab) Inov-8 ROCFLY G 390 Hiking Boot: £175 £132 in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) The updated Inov-8 ROCFLY G 390 (opens in new tab) boot has the same G-Grip sole as the award-winning Roclite 345 GTX, reinforced with super-strong and hardwearing Graphene, but it also boasts a unique Graphene-infused G-FLY foam that ‘supercharges your feet’, according to Inov-8, by delivering ‘25% greater energy return’.

(opens in new tab) The inov-8 TrailFly Ultra G 300 Max trail-running shoe: £175 £140 in the Black Friday Sales (opens in new tab) A super robust, long-lasting trail-running shoe - equipped with inov-8’s tougher-than-nails graphene sole, the TrailFly Ultra G 300 Max (opens in new tab) offers great grip and excellent comfort and performance levels, as well as impressive longevity.



(opens in new tab) Inov-8 Women's Long-Sleeve Half-Zip MidLayer: £65 £26 in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) This super-soft women’s mid-layer is excellent for early morning and evening outings now the temperature has dipped and you're looking for the best winter running kit (opens in new tab). Made from a comfortable, stretchy fabric that traps warm air next to the body and offers plenty of freedom of movement when running, it can be worn as a next-to-skin base layer or as part of a layering system. Thumb-loops help keep sleeves in place.