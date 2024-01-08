Improve joint strength and mobility in five minutes with these six simple moves

Mobility exercises are key for boosting our balance, strength and flexibility. It’s not something you have to do every day, but if you want to become more mobile and reduce the likelihood of stiff joints, then you do need to prioritise it. You don't need to spend ages on it either; this workout is only five minutes, so you can easily squeeze it into your everyday routine. Plus, you won't need any home gym equipment, we just recommend getting an exercise mat or towel.

People use the terms mobility and flexibility interchangeably, but they are different. According to the International Sport Sciences Association mobility is “the joints ability to actively move through a range of motion”. Flexibility, however, refers to lengthening the muscles through a range of motion. Mobility exercises include dynamic stretches, like lunges or hip openers, active movements that take the joint through a full range of motion. The more mobile we are the easier it is to move – whether that’s carrying out everyday activities or sinking down lower into a squat.

A post shared by SWEAT (@sweat) A photo posted by on

This five minute mobility routine from Sweat app trainer Brittany Williams is made up of six exercises. Do each exercise for 30 seconds, back to back, then you're done. It's a great routine for doing first thing in the morning, adding onto your workout warm up, or whenever you just feel like you need to move your body. If you don't know how to do any of the exercises below, have a quick flick through the Instagram post above for some short videos. Here's your workout:

Worlds greatest stretch

Cat cow

Child's pose to upward dog

90/90 wipers

Four-point thoracic rotation

Downward dog to plank

We've got plenty of other mobility routines too: like this three-move routine for your hips that takes three minutes, or try this single exercise to improve your posture . However, remember, it's also important to work on your flexibility and lengthening your muscles too, as this will help with your mobility. Check out our beginners guide to stretching or give this seven minute stretching routine a go.