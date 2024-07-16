I’m shocked this Yeti cool box is so cheap on Prime Day – it’s an unmissable deal

YETI is well-known for its premium outdoor products – particularly its coolers and drinkware – but, let’s be honest, they rarely have sales. That’s why I was so shocked when I stumbled across this cool box deal which has a mega discount in the Amazon Prime sale, reduced from $275 to $192.50.

The Tundra Cool Boxes are one of Yeti’s most popular products; robust and perfect for accompanying you on your outdoor ventures to keep your refreshments icy cold. This cool box may be the smallest of the Tundra family, but it’s far more compact, portable and we even named it as ‘best overall’ in our Yeti Cooler guide .

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler (Cosmic Lilac): was $275, now $192.50 at Amazon With its indestructible rotomolded body and permafrost insulation, the Tundra 35 keeps ice icy and drinks frosty for days. Featuring bear-proof latches and non-slip feet, it stays put even during the wildest outdoor ventures.

The Tunrdra 35 Cool Box is a great size for smaller parties (it can fit about 21 beer cans inside) and, unlike some of the other Tundra cool boxes, it won't take up too much space in your car. It's been built with up to three inches of PermaFrost Insulation to ensure everything remains icy cold, while its rotomolded construction ensures optimal durability. It's also super secure, so secure in fact, that it's got approval from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC), so you won't need to worry about anyone (or anything) stealing your stash.

If you think you may need something a little bigger though, take a look at this Tundra 45 Cool Box deal, or you can check out this roundup of our favourite Yeti Prime Day deals.