I'm in love with this gloriously retro Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature

I've written before about how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, what we consider to be the best foldable phone for most people, has surprised me since I started using it.

But I've just discovered another gloriously retro feature it delivers, and one that as a one-time owner of the original flip phone, the Motorola Razr, I'm just in love with right now.

And what's sort of boggled my mind is that the feature isn't turned on by default when you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 – even though it is a foldable phone exclusive feature.

That feature is the ability to open the phone to answer a call, as well as close the phone to end a call.

Suddenly, it's like I'm back in the early 2000s again and the coolest cat on the block, with my ability to snap open and talk, as well as snap close to shut off the noise – before then proceeding to play more Snake for hours on end.

Considering a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or already own one and want to know how to turn on this cool-as-heck feature? I'll show you how now.

How to navigate to the Flip options menu on Galaxy Z Flip 4. (Image credit: Future)

How to turn on open phone to answer calls

Ok, as shown in the image above, to access this feature you need to first navigate to the Galaxy Z Flip 4's "Call" screen.

From there you need to click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen and then click "Settings".

Once in the settings menu, you then need to select "Flip options".

And, finally, when in the Flip options menu toggle the "Open phone to answer calls" switch. You can also here select or deselect the "Close phone to end calls" switch, too, for the full flip open flip close retro experience.

