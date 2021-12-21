I'm giving Disney+ gift subscriptions to my close friends this Christmas – here's why

The T3 team has been unearthing the best Christmas gifts to give to friends, family (and yourself) this winter holiday season. I'm not giving a physical gift at all to my closest friends, though, as I'm gifting one-year subscriptions to Disney+.

View the Disney+ Gift Subscription I'm giving now

Disney+ is a great Christmas gift for multiple reasons and I find it incredibly easy to recommend as I actually own the streaming service myself and have done since its UK launch. And, well, I've loved every moment of it.

As I wrote in T3's Disney+ review, the service delivers truly out of this world content in terms of variety, with the complete works of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star to call on. This means that there is, literally, something for everyone on Disney+.

You only have to look at the Disney+ UK guide to see just how much content is available right now and, looking into 2022, that is about to get even bigger still.

I love the idea of gifting Disney+ as it is a present that can be used by my friends all year round and, thanks to the GroupWatch feature, I'll be able to enjoy shows with them, too. The lucky friends receiving Disney+ from me also have partners and children, too, so it's a shareable gift as well.

Simply put, I think I've nailed it with the Disney+ Gift Subscription and wholeheartedly recommend it to others, too. Here's the gift I'm giving.

You can gift an entire year's access to Disney+ to a friend or family member for £79.90 right now. That unlocks full access to the every content library of movies, TV shows, musicals, plays, documentaries and animated features that Disney+ offers, including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Star and National Geographic. A great Xmas gift.

The Disney+ Gift Subscription gets delivered to the present receiver via email (so you need to know it in advance!) on the day you select, which for me is of course Christmas day. You can also write a small message to be delivered alongside the subscription, too.

The receiver can then instantly get watching Disney+ on the same day, and then enjoy the full suite of Disney+ content for the next 365 days.

The only thing you can't do unfortunately with a Disney+ Gift Subscription is gift it someone who already owns Disney+, so again, be sure to subtly check if your receiver does before ringing one up.