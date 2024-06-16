If you want the best pressure washer under £100, this is the one I'd pick

After covering the top five Kärcher pressure washer deals on Amazon the other week, it's clear that a lot of our readers are looking to spruce up their patios or garden walls in preparation for the warmer days. Well, if the sun decides to emerge from its hiding place.

It's no secret that Kärcher make some of the best pressure washers on the market, especially when it comes to reliable models that do the job quickly. However, they can be on the expensive side.

For that reason, I've decided to share with you my favourite pressure washer under £100. Yes, don't worry, it is made by Kärcher.

Introducing the Kärcher K2 Classic...

(Image credit: Kärcher)

The Kärcher K2 Classic is an ideal pressure washer if you're just looking to maintain your decking or walls around the garden. It comes with a single spray lance and a dirt blaster, which is capable of removing stubborn stubborn stains and moss.

My favourite feature has to be its Quick Connect system, making it easy to quickly attach and disconnect the hose from the machine itself. This saves a huge amount of time, and it's great if you're doing other garden jobs at the same time.

The set contains the Kärcher K 2 Classic pressure washer, a high-pressure gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, a single spray lance and a dirt blaster.

Whilst its RRP is still under £100 (£89.99 to be exact), it's currently discounted on Amazon by a further £10. Grab a bargain now whilst you can!

Kärcher K2 Classic Pressure Washer: was £99.99, now £89.99 at Amazon (save £10)

The Kärcher K2 Classic is ideal for light dirt and occasional use outside the home and in the garden.

Before you go, take a look at the 6 mistakes everyone makes with pressure washers.