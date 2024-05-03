These 5 Kärcher pressure washers have had a huge price cut on Amazon

T3 spends each year testing and rating the best pressure washers, which is why we know that Kärcher makes some of the best models out there. In fact, we rate Kärcher pressure washers so much that they occupy four positions in our guide right now. Seriously, no other brand comes close.

Now that summer is approaching, it's the perfect time to start preparing our outside spaces. As a result, we were very pleased to see that many of Kärcher's best pressure washers are discounted right now on Amazon.

There's discounts available pretty much across most of the Kärcher pressure washer range, but we've chosen our favourites ones to share with you today. Take a look:

Kärcher K2 Compact Pressure Washer: was £129.99, now £104.99 at Amazon

The compact K2 pressure washer from Kärcher is perfect for cleaning vehicles, like cars and motorbikes, as well as cycles, garden furniture and garage doors. If you want to blast patios then something more powerful would be ideal, but for most washing duties this model is more than enough.

Kärcher K2 Home Pressure Washer: was £149.99, now £99 at Amazon (save £50)

The K2 Power Control Home pressure washer uses a maximum pressure of 110 bar to clean bicycles, garden tools and furniture for the garden, patio or balcony. It also comes with a high-pressure gun, Vario Power spray lance and dirt blaster.

Kärcher K3 Home Pressure Washer: was £159.99, now £130.00 at Amazon

A step-up from the K2 above in terms of power and accessories, the Kärcher K3 comes not only with a Vario lancer and Dirt blaster for cleaning delicate surfaces like cars, but also a T 150 Patio Cleaner accessory and 500ml Patio and Deck detergent bottle, too. If you've got a patio then this is a great, affordable pressure washer choice.

Kärcher K4 Compact Pressure Washer: was £209.99, now £179.13 at Amazon

If you're not fussed about cleaning patios or decking, but do have lots of vehicles or exterior elements like windows, doors and fencing that needs washing, then the Kärcher K4 Compact is a great fit. It has a maximum flow rate of 420 l/h and features both a Vario and Dirt blaster lance.

Kärcher K5 Car & Home Pressure Washer: was £409.99, now £350.00 at Amazon (save £59)

Whatever the cleaning job may be, the powerful Kärcher K5 Car & Home pressure washer comes with everything you need to get top results for your car and outdoor areas. It includes the Home Kit with the T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 stone cleaner, foam jet, Rotating Wash Brush, 1 litre of Car Shampoo.

Decided which on you're going for? Check out our guide on how to clean a patio using your new purchase.