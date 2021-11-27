If I was buying a KitchenAid mixer for Black Friday I would go for this deal

It has not been a vintage year for KitchenAid Mixer deals this Black Friday. Every retailer I can see is offering the 4.8 litre classic stand mixer (in selected colours) for £349 and the 3.8 litre Mini mixer for £299. Good deals but nothing breathtaking. However, I have located a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer for a cheaper price than that. However, I wouldn't buy that. I'd get this Kenwood monster deal instead. But the choice is yours…

• Buy Kenwood Chef Titanium for £400 (was £536). £136 off at Amazon

• Buy KitchenAid stand mixer in cast iron black for £327 at Appliances Direct

Of all the best Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers, these are my picks. Will there be an even better one in the best Cyber Monday deals? Unlikely. Would you prefer to look at a very long list of deals on KitchenAid mixers in colours other than black? Then try this.

• The best KitchenAid mixer deals of Black Friday

In terms of spec, the Kenwood Chef Titanium absolutely slays the KitchenAid Artisan, on paper. In terms of real-life performance, it could perhaps be described as a bit over-specced. It isn't that difficult to blend most doughs and cake recipes after all. You're not mixing concrete. However, the Kenwood also has some modern features that the iconic KitchenAid mixer doesn't have, because they didn't exist in the 1930s, when it was invented.

Let there be light: the Kenwood Chef Titanium's secret weapon (Image credit: Kenwood)

Kenwood Chef Titanium was £536, now £400 at Amazon Kenwood Chef Titanium was £536, now £400 at Amazon

It is probably considered blasphemy in some baking/Bake Off circles but the Chef Titanium is a superior stand mixer to KitchenAid's classic. You can read more about why below, but with a £136 price cut for Black Friday, this is the best mixer deal you'll find. It's built like a battleship, has a bright light above the bowl and keeps more power on tap than you'll ever need. Treat yourself. Deal ends Monday.

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer now £327 at Appliances Direct KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer now £327 at Appliances Direct – lowest UK price

Okay it's only £22 less than everyone else, and it's A1 refurbished stock rather than brand new. But still, it's the best price I can find. The Artisan is rightly beloved by generations of bakers for its reliability, excellent build quality and iconic looks. This one comes with the usual 4.8-litre bowl, dough hook, ball whisk, K beater and splash guard. Refurbed or not, it comes with a 5-year warranty and will, in all likelihood, last for way longer than that.

Why you should buy the Kenwood over the KitchenAid

(Image credit: Kenwood/KitchenAid)

Admittedly, I would normally tell most potential mixer buyers to save a little money and get the KitchenAid instead – it won't ever let you down. However, this exceptional deal from Amazon should put the Chef Titanium on a lot more shoppers' radars. It's the kind of big ticket item that has been hard to find at a reduced price since the supply chain crisis began, and this is its lowest price since January.

The main advantages of the Chef over the KitchenAid are a built-in light – once you've had this you'll never want to go back – and smoother control over the speed and power setting, thanks to the use of a dial instead of KitchenAid's slider. Amazingly, it is also better built than KitchenAid's mixer. That is merely built like a battleship, whereas Kenwood's Chef is more like an interstellar cruiser. Thanks to the incredible weightiness of the Chef it wobbles about less than the Artisan when doing more testing mixes. However, a clever mechanism means the head pops up quite easily to access the bowl and change tools. Oh and it's also slightly easier to change tools.

Kenwood's tank-like mixer also puts way more power at your disposal: 1,500W to the KitchenAid's relatively puny 300W. To be fair, I don't think too many people have ever complained that the Artisan is under-powered and mixing cake or bread ingredients is not a race. However, the Chef Titanium is able to mix at greater speed and power through the densest of ingredients, should you require that.

One final pro tip though, whether you opt for the Kenwood or the KitchenAid –you should invest in the silicone-edged scraper beater as an add-on for both. It will save you a lot of time and irritation in scraping down the edges of the bowl when mixing wet ingredients.