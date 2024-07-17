I'd buy this high-end speaker for Prime Day – Astell&Kern cuts £400 off the price

While you might've been distracted by the hundreds of media outlets selling the best Amazon Prime Day deals on products like the AirPods Pro 2 and Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, there are always the unsung heroes in Amazon's sale. And I've found my selection for this year: a high-end speaker with almost 75% off the asking price. 

Astell & Kern is an audio manufacturer that's well known for its high-end music players, headphone DACs and other such products. Its BE100 speaker was a 2021 release that's generally out of stock everywhere – it was well-received, save for the high price, so this £400 discount makes it a no-brainer purchase. 

Available in either black or white finishes, the BE100's frontage has an eye-catching angular design. Its sound profile is very eloquent, as you'd expect of a high-end manufacturer, and with a 26.1x16.4cm footprint (and 17.1cm height) it's an easily portable speaker that you can plug in anywhere in your home. I particularly like the illuminated control knob up top, too.

Being Astell & Kern there's lots of high-end spec to adsorb here: on board is a 32-bit-capable DAC (digital-to-analogue-converter), able to handle files to 24-bit Hi-Res Audio (using aptX HD and LDAC codecs) with wireless connectivity. There's 55W of power total from the 4-inch woofer and duo of 1.5-inch silk dome tweeters. 

The best wireless speakers tend to be large desk-dedicated products, so if you're seeking something smaller yet still of the utmost quality, this speaker is clearly a great option. I'd be pretty speedy in your purchasing, though, as once people spot this deal it'll sell out in no time, I'm sure.

