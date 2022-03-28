I tried this iPhone/AirPods/Apple Watch all-in-one charger, and I can't go back

The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe is expensive, but it's so worth it

Belkin Boost Charge PRO
(Image credit: Belkin)
Matthew Bolton
By
published

You know that sinking feeling when you try a new expensive gadget that seems wildly unnecessary, but you immediately know that it's ruined all the alternatives for you.

In my line of work covering mostly audiovisual stuff for T3, that's usually wireless headphones or the best TVs, but on this occasion it was just a way to charge all my Apple stuff together.

I had a chance to try the (deep breath) Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe, which an ludicrously OTT way to say that it combines three different wireless charger types all geared towards Apple products: a MagSafe pad that works with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, a regular wireless charging pad that's slightly concave and is perfect for AirPods 3rd Gen or AirPods Pro, and an Apple Watch charger that works with any model, but supports the faster charging speeds of the Apple Watch Series 7.

"Don't you already have ways to charge all those devices?" you might ask. Yes, that's the "wildly unnecessary" part referenced above.

The "ruined the alternatives" part is just how much more compact and less hassle it's been to use the Belkin charger on my bedside table. Instead of having a tangle of three different charging tools all connected to a multi-plug adapter since I only have two sockets by my bed, I now just have one single cable.

Instead of knocking a bunch of stuff into each other when I reach for my drink during the night, they're all held neatly in place, and all are easy to grab from their proper place when I'm leaving in the morning.

The Apple Watch bit can work either flat or upright, which can be useful depending on which type of strap you use, and has a little height adjuster you tweak depending on what case size you have.

It's just so elegant that even though I find the £139/$149 price incredibly hard to stomach, I can't help but sigh and shrug while taking out my wallet. It reminds me of the early days of true wireless earbuds, when you paid a ton more than other buds at the time, but you only had to try them once to understand that they were worth it. 

You can literally buy separate wireless chargers for all these devices for less than the combined cost here, but… I don't care. It's removed just the tiniest bit of chaos from my life, and I'll take it. You can't put a price on that! Okay, well, you can, and it's a bit alarming that it's over £100, but that's where I'm at.

My only complaints about it are the colours and the light for the standard wireless charger section. The light is a little bright for a bedside device – some way to dim it or kill is would be preferable.

And there's nothing wrong with the white or black colours it comes in, and I like the soft-touch matte material, though the black picks up dust and fingerprints fiercely – but they're just a bit basic. Where's my deep green or pale blue or pastel pink?

If you're thinking I must be drunk to want to pay this for a simple bar charging station, then 1) I'll thank you not to raise it too loudly in front of my employers; and 2) 

TOPICS
General tech Phones Headphones Wearables
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.